Experts' picks: Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova faves for Wimbledon titles

Roger Federer sits down with Tom Rinaldi to discuss his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and what he's expecting from himself at Wimbledon. (3:01)

Federer looking to make deep run at Wimbledon (3:01)

LONDON -- Who will win the 2017 Wimbledon Championships? This year's answer seems a lot less obvious.

Each of the Big Four on the men's side has a compelling reason why he won't win. As for the women's draw, it is anyone's guess who will step up in Serena Williams' absence. (Jelena Ostapenko, anyone?!)

Here is what our experts think:

Men's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Kurt Streeter Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe Pam Shriver Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Roger Federer

Women's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Kurt Streeter Johanna Konta Petra Kvitova Karolina Pliskova Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe Pam Shriver Karolina Pliskova Karolina Pliskova Petra Kvitova

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Kurt Streeter Jack Sock Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios Brad Gilbert Patrick McEnroe Pam Shriver Richard Gasquet Nick Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact: