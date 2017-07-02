        <
        >

          Experts' picks: Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova faves for Wimbledon titles

          play
          Federer looking to make deep run at Wimbledon (3:01)

          Roger Federer sits down with Tom Rinaldi to discuss his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and what he's expecting from himself at Wimbledon. (3:01)

          8:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          LONDON -- Who will win the 2017 Wimbledon Championships? This year's answer seems a lot less obvious.

          Each of the Big Four on the men's side has a compelling reason why he won't win. As for the women's draw, it is anyone's guess who will step up in Serena Williams' absence. (Jelena Ostapenko, anyone?!)

          Here is what our experts think:

          Men's singles

          Women's singles

          Men's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          Women's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.