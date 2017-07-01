ICYMI: Azarenka, Federer and the best of Wimbledon's media day

Rafael Nadal talks about his expectations ahead of his first round match against John Miller at Wimbledon. (2:15)

Before they begin their quest for the 2017 Wimbledon trophy, the top players in the world spoke at Saturday's media session.

Here is the best of the jibber-jabber:

Victoria Azarenka is enjoying every minute back on tour as a mother for the first time. EPA/AELTC / Florian Eisele EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Victoria Azarenka

Sleep deprivation. It's a nasty thing. No one likes being woken up in the middle of the night -- unless you're Azarenka.

"Well, a little bit both. I obviously have help. My mom is here, my boyfriend. Our nanny is not here at the moment. But, yeah, so we manage that.

"Actually, I love to wake up in the middle of the night, because he wakes up hungry sometimes. But I understand that when I play it's a little bit different. I get to sleep through the night.

"But the first three months was not easy. But he's a very good baby, so I don't have much to complain about."

Rafael Nadal (Watch)

Nadal was reminded that he hasn't had great success at the All England Club for some time. Amazingly, in the past four appearances (Nadal did not play in 2016), he lost to a player outside the top 100. Will this year be any different?

"My motivation is always high in all the events that I play. If not, I am not playing. You can imagine always playing here in Wimbledon for me has been very, very special. Was one of the biggest goals that I have when I start to have success in this sport, play well in this tournament. I did five times.

"Is true that what happened with my knees in 2012 was more difficult. At the same time is true that in 2014 I played a good event. I lost in the fourth round against Nick. But I had my chances, too. After that, last year I couldn't play. 2015 was not my year, of course.

"Let's see what's going on this year. I know is always difficult. I am excited to be playing again here, in a tournament that I really love. I really enjoy playing. But at the same time I tell you, is a tournament that you can go out very early in the tournament."

Angelique Kerber (Watch)

As the top seed, Kerber fell in the opening round of the French Open. Admittedly, she does not dig the dirt. Is that disappointment behind her?

"I hope so. I mean, after Paris, for sure I was trying to take few days for me, just trying to not thinking too much about the clay court season. I'm not doing this anymore. I mean, for me it's now the next tournament, the next Grand Slam here. You know that everything is possible, especially in this big tournament.

"For me it's just next tournament. I'm starting from zero here. My mind is just day by day here, like last year. I will try to play good tennis again."

Stan Wawrinka (Watch)

This Swiss guy grew tired of hearing questions about that other Swiss guy, Federer. Enough is enough, Stan said.

"[His Australian Open run] was amazing. We can talk more about Roger, if you want, but I'm a bit tired. It's been 10 years you ask me questions about Roger."

Any grass-court improvements you want to make this year at Wimbledon, Wawrinka?

"Not really."

Petra Kvitova (Watch)

A two-time Wimbledon winner, here is Kvitova on the horrific attack she suffered late last year that has changed her perspective heading into this year's event.

"I think I am little bit different on the court and off the court, too. I think I see life and tennis from little bit different angle than before. I think that before I was very nervous before every match. Now I seeing that I shouldn't be. There's more important things in the life that should be more important than just tennis.

"On the other hand I found out how I missed tennis through the period I didn't play. It was difficult time to watching girls playing on the TV, me sitting in the sofa with the hand in a splint. I find out how I love this sport."

Roger Federer is looking to win a record eighth Wimbledon title. JASPERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Roger Federer (Watch)

At 35, Federer is an old man, at least in terms of tennis years. But as we have seen for quite some time, old is in. Still, anyone under the age of 30 he thinks will shine this fortnight?

"I think that [Alexander] Zverev and [Nick] Kyrgios have shown what they can do, how good they can be. You know, the likes of [Milos] Raonic and [Kei] Nishikori and [Grigor] Dimitrov I think are in a good spot right now where, you know, they can go very deep and nobody would really be surprised.

"Away from those five players, I'm not sure how deep we're talking about. Are we talking about winning Wimbledon? That's going to be obviously a long shot. I'm sure I forgot a few, but I think those five we know what they can do. Then I think Dominic Thiem, I think he's got great power where he can go deep at any major at this point, even though grass is maybe not his most natural surface."

Jelena Ostapenko

Congratulations on winning the French Open, Ostapenko. She must have been on Cloud 9 heading back home.

"I was actually, like, flying in the cockpit. ... When I boarded, when I was onboard, the crew came and asked me if you want to fly in the cockpit. I said, of course, I want. I went there, and actually it's more interesting to fly there. The view is much, much better."

But did she fly the plane?

"No. I was just sitting next to the captain."

Phew.