Yuichi Sugita claimed his first ATP World Tour title on Saturday after defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6 at the Antalya Open.

Both Sugita and Mannarino were making their first ATP World Tour final appearance, with the 28-year-old becoming only the third Japanese player to lift an ATP World Title, after Shuzo Matsuoka and Kei Nishikori.

"Before the final, I heard that if I win the tournament, I will be the third Japanese player to win on the ATP World Tour," he told ATPWorldTour.com. "This was amazing. I made my first semi-final here, then the final and the title. I just played my best tennis and I'm really proud of the way I played today."

Sugita added that the experience of playing Roger Federer last week at the Gerry Weber Open helped lift his game as he prepares for greater heights.

"I'm going to try to be seeded for the Grand Slams (Top 32). I need to do a little bit more, but I feel I can do it now. I really want to try that."