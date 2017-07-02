Bernard Tomic wants to make it abundantly clear that he is 24 years old. Or, as he would probably put it: 24 years young. Unbidden, he mentioned his age to ESPN three times in the space of a few minutes; the message he seemed to want to get across was that time was on his side. Embattled? Defensive? Absolutely.

Tomic has been one of the bad boys of Australian tennis for a while. The player whose name was for so long accompanied by the word prodigy in reports, more frequently has been described to have unfulfilled - or wasted - potential as he has grown older.

As he prepared for his eighth Wimbledon, his compatriot and former doubles great Todd Woodbridge was reported to have described the world No. 60's career as in a downward spiral; Woodbridge prescribed some soul searching. The chances of Tomic acting on Woodbridge's advice appeared slim. He blamed his rankings slide - his career high was world No. 17, and he started the year at No. 27 - on burnout from the last year; he has taken part in 25 competitions since Wimbledon 2016 thanks to a series of early exits. But the appetite is apparently still there, along with a patience that has not been shared by many of those who have followed his ups and downs.

"I'm not playing the best in my career but I'm still only 24 and I've been on tour for seven or eight years, playing really well -- I feel I'm still really young," Tomic told ESPN at Eastbourne, where he contested the Aegon International before Wimbledon. "One, two years from now I want to be playing my best."

The tennis world expected to see Tomic hit the heights some time ago, with expectations rising after he reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals as an 18-year-old. He's had more than his fair share of disappointments and sporting skirmishes since, but he was still hoping to break the top 10 this year. Before it began, that is.

Bernard Tomic feels the heat during his contest against Daniel Evans. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tomic has made it past the second round only twice since then, and he's has gone out after his first match no fewer than nine times. Little wonder, then, that his ambitions - and measure of success -- have been revised.

"I don't look at the rankings," he told ESPN. "I don't even know what my ranking is at the moment. I just care about trying to win as many matches as I can.

"Obviously, this isn't my best year but there have been some positive signs. I've played my best clay-court season this year, won the most matches percentage wise compared to the last two years. I think I won one or two matches and now I've managed to win three, so I'm taking a lot of confidence from that."

Editor's Picks Experts' picks: Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova faves for Wimbledon titles When polling our tennis gurus for their Wimbledon 2017 predictions, comebacks became a quick theme as Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka all made the list.

From barricades to bomb-sniffing dogs, Wimbledon ups its security Security protocol is nothing new at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, but there will be heightened safety measures taken at Wimbledon over the next fortnight in light of the recent string of attacks in the United Kingdom.

Wimbledon tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get the Wimbledon 2017 tennis tournament's dates, TV schedule, news coverage, live scores and results on ESPN. 2 Related

Clay may not be Tomic's beat surface, but in terms of progress these really have been baby steps, coming as they did at separate tournaments, in Istanbul and Barcelona, against lower-ranked opponents.

Still, grass is one of the Australian's favoured surfaces and, despite playing only two matches apiece in Stuttgart, Halle and Eastbourne, he was looking on the bright side again.

"I'm playing pretty well and winning some matches on grass," Tomic said. "It's been solid, so with a bit more to come, but more matches would be nice.

"Wimbledon is the biggest tournament we play for and where I've done the best in my career. I think I've reached a couple of fourth rounds, third round, quarters. Looking back on Wimbledon, I'm always going to play well.

"I played my first Wimbledon when I was 17, when I qualified. Regardless, if I don't play well this one, I'll have another 10 more, so I'll be fine."