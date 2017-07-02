Andy Murray expresses his joy about the news of his second child and shares how his break from the court helped heal his ailing hip. (0:48)

LONDON -- Defending Wimbledon men's singles champion Andy Murray said Sunday that recent hip problems that forced him to sit out two recent exhibition matches have improved ahead of his first-round match at the All England Club on Monday.

The 30-year-old world No. 1 -- who was peppered with questions at a news conference about his health and the earlier announcement that he and his wife are expecting their second child -- said he has spent more time with his physio to help loosen up the hip area and that it has felt better the past few days.

"I've had hip problems since I was very young, so it's not something new to me," Murray told reporters. "It's just been very sore the past few weeks. It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions. That's why I needed a break, to try and give it a chance to settle down."

Murray, who took part in a three-hour practice session Saturday without any issues, added that he wouldn't be playing if he thought the injury was severe enough to keep him from completing the seven matches needed to win at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray is aiming to not just defend his Wimbledon title but hold on to his No. 1 ranking. If he does not reach the final, either Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka or Novak Djokovic could overtake Murray. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

Murray also confirmed reports that surfaced Sunday morning that his wife, Kim Sears, is pregnant with their second child. The couple have a 17-month-old daughter, Sophia.

"We found out a while ago, but I'm not interested in discussing the dates of that in here," Murray said after being asked when he found out the news.

Some local reporters asked whether the family development would affect his play and whether he would be able to "block that out mentally" when he takes the court.

"I mean, I've had family the whole time I've been playing tennis," Murray said. "It's not a distraction in the slightest.

"We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

Murray, who opens Centre Court as defending champion, takes on Russia's Alexander Bublik, who is ranked No. 134 in the world, in the first round.

"I haven't played against him, but I've heard a few things from some of the players. He's obviously a big personality. He's not a quiet guy," Murray said. "He plays a lot of unexpected shots, a lot of drop shots, mixes his game up a lot. ... I'll try and watch a bit of video this evening with my team, see what we can get hold of, take it from there."