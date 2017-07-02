Give us one more Wimbledon title, Roger! Just one more

Roger Federer sits down with Tom Rinaldi to discuss his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and what he's expecting from himself at Wimbledon. (3:01)

LONDON -- It's now Wimbledon time, which, of course, means it's Roger Federer's time. All I am hearing from tennis fans as we get ready for the Championships is, "Oh, I sure hope Roger can win just one more!"

Hello, people. Mr. Federer, as I like to call him around this time of year, has won seven titles at the All England Club and 18 majors overall. And oh yeah, he won this year's first major of the year (and his first since Wimbledon 2012).

After what I've heard from the fans, you'd think poor Roger just can't catch a break and he needs to have one more since he's old, unhappy and not enjoying his tennis. Wake up, people! He dominated the first few months of 2017 before Rafael Nadal took over when Roger decided to just chill out during the clay-court season.

Look at what Fed has done this year -- it's nothing short of phenomenal.

I've always said he's the greatest player I've ever seen strike a tennis ball, or should I say move to a tennis ball and then strike it. Still, what Federer has done this year has been a surprise. Not just in the fact that he won another major title in Australia, but the way he did it, coming from a break down in the fifth set to defeat Nadal.

And then to go to Indian Wells and Miami and do it all again? That was unthinkable at this time a year ago, when Federer reinjured his knee during a five-set semifinal loss here against Milos Raonic.

So Federer bypassed the clay-court season, which I believe was a smart move, especially as he was able to play tournaments on the grass (one in which he went out early to Tommy Haas; another in which he found his timing and impressively took the title in Halle over Alexander Zverev).

So, Federer fans, here's the point: Roger surely does not need another Wimbledon title to cement his GOAT legacy (the stone is already being prepped), but it sure would be nice for him, wouldn't it? Give us just one more moment of brilliance, Roger. Just one more.