LONDON -- Novak Djokovic has added yet another new member to his staff, as Mario Ancic will help coach the 12-time Grand Slam winner over the next two weeks at Wimbledon.

Ancic joins coach Andre Agassi, who began working with Djokovic ahead of the French Open. Before making the final decision, the world No. 4 player said he sought Agassi's input.

"Mario was top of the list. ... He was one of the players on the tour that I've had closest relationship with, even during his active career," Djokovic told reporters Sunday. "We were kind of competitors and rivals, but we always had a tremendous respect and support towards each other.

"[Mario] said he was coming to London. He would be happy to spend some time with Andre and myself during Wimbledon. ... In terms of what comes after that, we'll see. We'll take it a day at a time, see how everything flows during this tournament, see where that takes us."

The world No. 4 player has gone through a roller-coaster ride with his staff over the past year, coinciding with a string of on-court disappointments. Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all won Grand Slam titles since Djokovic won his first French Open crown last year. After splitting with Boris Becker late last season, Djokovic then parted ways with the rest of his coaching staff shortly before this year's French Open.

Ancic, who could provide another resource for Djokovic if Agassi's schedule takes him elsewhere while the Serbian star is in action, ended his career early after being beset by injuries. Just three years older than Djokovic at 33, Ancic is familiar with the pace and opponents his client will face here, and has had a unique off-court path that likely appeals to Djokovic's Zen-like attitude.

The Croatian graduated law school and enrolled at Columbia Law School in 2012 to earn his Master's degree, an appointment that led to him working in the NBA's legal department the following year. He currently is a full-time investment banker with Credit Suisse in New York.

"After he ended his professional tennis career, he went a different way," Djokovic said. "He's on Wall Street now, obviously. During his active career, he was studying law, which not many professional athletes do -- study at the same time while they're actively participating in professional sport. Especially for someone of his quality, he was top-10 player. That was quite an effort."

The second-seeded Djokovic opens up his Wimbledon stint Tuesday against Martin Klizan of Slovakia.