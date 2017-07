Nick Kyrgios has retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon after losing the first two sets.

The 20th-seeded Australian was trailing Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4 when he called for a trainer to work on his left hip. He then decided to stop the match.

Kyrgios also retired with an injury from his first-round match at Queen's, a Wimbledon warm-up tournament.