Venus Williams becomes visibly upset discussing the fatal car crash she was involved in. (1:48)

LONDON -- Venus Williams was overcome with emotions in her postmatch news conference Monday following a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Elise Mertens in the opening round at Wimbledon.

Asked whether she would like to expand on her feelings following a car crash last month that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson, Williams' eyes welled up after a quick response and she walked away.

Editor's Picks Five-time Wimbledon champ Venus wins opener Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams won her opening match at the All England Club, beating Elise Mertens.

Transcript: Venus Williams' emotional news conference Following her opening-round win at Wimbledon, an emotional Venus Williams spoke to the media. 1 Related

"There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and -- yeah," Williams said. "I'm completely speechless. It's just -- yeah, I mean, I'm just ..."

Williams sat silently, her head in the palm of her hands as she tried to regroup. Moments later, Williams said, "Maybe I should go," and left the media room.

She later returned to answer a few more questions.

On Friday, Williams released a brief statement on Facebook about the crash.

"I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident," Williams wrote. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

Williams was not injured in the June 9 crash, but police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, found her at fault. Barson died 13 days after the crash, and his family has opened a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

Playing in her 20th Wimbledon, Williams needed five match points to secure the win. She next plays Wang Qiang in Wednesday's second-round match.