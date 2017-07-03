Physical setbacks now Nick Kyrgios' top concern

Nick Kyrgios has retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon after losing the first two sets. (1:00)

LONDON -- Just when it seemed like Nick Kyrgios' mind might have been morphing into adulthood, his body let him down.

Having suggested he could win the title despite arriving at Wimbledon 50-60 percent fit, the Australian retired from his opening match at Wimbledon with a sore hip. Kyrgios was down two sets against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Former Wimbledon champion John Newcombe suggested in commentary for Australia's Channel 7 that Kyrgios' body was letting him down partly because he was weak mentally (before later adding that Kyrgios also is not conditioned well enough).

Without knowing the full extent of the injury, which he suffered at Queen's Club just two weeks ago, it seemed like a harsh assessment, but it's an argument that has been put forward on a number of occasions in the past, especially in Australia, where Kyrgios' on-court behavior has left many feeling that he may never fulfill his potential.

It's hard to argue with Kyrgios' assessment that he wanted to play Wimbledon because it is his best tournament, the one where he has the best chance of success. A quarterfinal showing in 2014 was followed by back-to-back fourth-round efforts in the past two years. Monday's defeat means he's likely to drop out of the world's top 20.

With the benefit of hindsight, surely Kyrgios would have been wiser not to have played -- something he said his doctor had suggested might be best. Kyrgios has been struggling with hip trouble since last year's US Open, and it has bothered him on and off since, including at the French Open in May. The injury was exacerbated by a fall at Queen's Club last month.

It's not going to go away just by having a few days off here and there, but like many people, he would rather do anything but have an operation.

"I'm obviously a little bit scared," Kyrgios said of the thought of surgery. "But I don't think I need it at the moment."

In his news conference, Kyrgios was understandably downbeat and dejected. But maybe that's a good sign. In the past, following defeats and even victories, he sometimes has had a tendency to answer questions flippantly. But Monday, Kyrgios' disappointment looked and sounded completely genuine, which should bode well if he can just sort out his fitness.

"I was in such a good place for one set at Queen's [before the injury]," Kyrgios said. "I was really enjoying myself. I was healthy. And then, it was like I had a taste of it, then that was it."

For someone with his natural athleticism, Kyrgios has already had more injuries than most, and it was telling that at the French Open he said he envied the dedication of Alexander Zverev, a 20-year-old German who is one of the players tipped to take over when the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray eventually decline.

Kyrgios has often been part of the same conversation. If he can sort out his body, as he seemed to be doing with his mind, then maybe those sentiments will morph into wins.