Britain's Laura Robson lost 6-4 6-2 to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round at Wimbledon. (0:44)

Andy Murray believes Dan Evans "deserves his suspension" after it was recently revealed the British No. 3 had tested positive for cocaine.

Evans is missing Wimbledon through a provisional suspension handed to him by the International Tennis Federation and could face a ban of up to four years.

Following his first-round victory over Alexander Bublik on Monday, world No. 1 and defending Wimbledon champion Murray revealed he had spoken to Evans the night before the news came to light.

"It'll be a difficult time for him. But, you know, he put himself in that position," Murray said in his postmatch news conference on Monday.

"The rules are very clear. He broke those rules and deserves his suspension. However long that's going to be, I don't know. But it's going to be, you know, a pretty long, long period, I'd imagine.

"In what was looking like going to be the best few years of his career, he got himself into a position to play in all the big events. You know, he's going to have a few years away from the game now. You make your decisions. He's obviously made a really, really bad one there."

Evans was last week dumped by sports company Ellesse just three months into his sponsorship deal.