ICYMI at Wimbledon: Wawrinka's shocking defeat, Murray magic

LONDON -- So long, Stan.

On Monday, Stan Wawrinka, the fifth seed, lost to Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of Wimbledon 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

We can't be that surprised, can we?

After all, it was the sixth time in the past eight seasons Wawrinka has fallen before the third round at the All England Club.

ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert was among those who saw this coming. Earlier in the day, Gilbert was asked which top player he thought would be in the most trouble on Day 1. His answer?

Afterward, reveling in his prediction gone good, Gilbert explained why Wawrinka came up short.

Gilbert elaborated even further, making these three points on Wawrinka:

He likes the ball higher, and grass doesn't afford him the luxury to hit the ball in his strike zone.

He has a heavy kick on his serve, which works well on clay but doesn't jump nearly as high on grass.

He has a subpar return of serve, which doesn't allow him to get many breaks.

Wawrinka was the biggest casualty of the day. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he is just the fourth top-five man since 2000 to lose in the first round at Wimbledon.

Further, since 2010, Wawrinka has only 10 match-wins at Wimbledon, more than half as many as he has in any other major.

Only 56 more days until the US Open, Stan. Fifty-six days.

Strong start for Querrey

A solid start from the guy who is responsible for the downfall of Novak Djokovic a year ago at the All England Club, Sam Querrey cruised to an opening-day win at Wimbledon. A quarterfinalist here last year, Querrey smacked 14 aces to take out Thomas Fabbiano.

Dress-code violation

Meanwhile, Venus Williams violated the Wimbledon dress code, though the five-time Wimbledon champion wasted no time talking about the matter in her postmatch news conference.

"What pink bra? I don't want to talk about undergarments," Williams said. "You can talk about it with your friends. I'm going to pass."

Hear, hear.

Rain, rain go away

What would Wimbledon be without a rain delay? We had one that lasted 32 minutes. Here at the All England Club, that brief delay is as good as it gets.

Look who's playing tennis

You can take Wimbledon from Serena, but don't think for a minute she's giving up her racket. Nah-uh.

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy.

Bored, anyone?

Elsewhere, not everyone was hooked on Round 1 action:

A spectator does her knitting in the crowd as Victoria Azarenka plays Catherine Bellis in the first round at Wimbledon. Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Apparently there were more pressing matters to attend to.

Madison Keys won her opening-round match, but afterward she had a more important message to send in her postmatch news conference.

Earlier in the year, she came out against cyber bullying and spoke about it at some great length in Paris. Was she was aware that the president issued a tweet the other day, which some saw ...?

"I think no matter who you are, what you do, just be nice," Keys said. "Like, let's just stop being bullies face to face, online, whatever. Just stop. That's pretty much all I'm going to say on that.

Wow!

Seriously, how super-cool is this shot?

Thank you, Dustin Brown.

No drama, no headaches, no battles. Kei Nishikori took care of business swiftly Monday to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

Way to go, Rafa

A milestone win for the reigning French Open champ Rafael Nadal, who smoked John Millman 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.