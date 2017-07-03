LONDON -- If Kevin Anderson reaches his goal of a first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon this year, he will have plenty of people to celebrate with.

The South African was watched by about seven members of his family, his coach and a posse of commercial guests as he battled his way past the No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco, winning 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Even Lady Katie, the 31-year-old's new Chihuahua-Dachshund cross, has been taken on planes, trains and automobiles to be in his temporary London home -- and Anderson was in no mood to let his supporters down on Monday.

The world No. 42 was moved around expertly by the wily Spaniard and struggled to hit form early on, but once he found his serving range his confidence soared.

However, Anderson's coach, compatriot and former world No. 90 Neville Godwin wasn't impressed with the way the Court 18 was playing and maybe that was a reason for the slow start; at 6 feet, 8 inches, Anderson would certainly have benefited from a bouncier surface.

"The courts are a little different this year," Anderson said following his victory. "It feels like the grass is a bit longer. The ball is sitting and not bouncing up as much, so that is a bit of an adjustment.

"It's different at [the practice courts in] Aorangi Park, but we noticed it as well on another court and a couple of players have had the same observation. It will be interesting to see if more people start talking about it."

The state of the surface, in a match interrupted by a rain break, did not stop Anderson working hard on his serve-and-volley game. He is not a natural but has been developing it over the years and won three of the seven points he attempted it on during the match.

Kevin Anderson started slowly against Fernando Verdasco but steadily grew in confidence. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

This is Anderson's ninth Wimbledon and he has reached the last 16 twice, running into the formidable obstacles of Andy Murray three years ago and Novak Djokovic in 2015, but he is still learning.

"If you divide my career in two parts, the second half has been much better on grass," Anderson said. "A lot of the stuff I'm working on suits grass very well: looking to come forward more and be aggressive. Obviously, the serve is beneficial.

"I've worked out how to maximise my game more and more each year. Last year was tough with a few injuries, but [Wimbledon] fourth round two years in a row before that and the final at Queen's [in 2015], I'm getting more comfortable.

"I'm maybe a bit hesitant with serve and volley but I'm doing a better job of embracing it because it adds to my game."

Having a large contingent of supporters close by on one of the All England Club's most intimate show courts seemed to help Anderson, too. He was really pumped up from the second set onward and was pleased to come through a stiff first-round test.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson was watched by his large travelling contingent on one of Wimbledon's most intricate showcourts. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I had a pretty full box and that's really nice," he said. "My wife is travelling with me, but also my mum. It was the first time my father-in-law watched me at Wimbledon, and that's all nice. I had maybe six or seven family there."

But as Anderson prepares to play Andreas Seppi, Italy's world No. 87, for the first time in the next round, it will probably be his new pet who keeps him calm.

"She's great and fortunately we have been able to travel with her everywhere this year," he said, his face lighting up. "She is perfect for tennis and has actually come and watched a few matches where the tournament allows.

"We got really lucky with her temperament -- she can sit and watch a two-and-a-half-hour match without causing any commotion.

"Yes, maybe she's a lucky charm. It's really relaxing, she doesn't care if you win or lose and it's always a nice perspective when you go home."