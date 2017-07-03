Petra Kvitova says she was motivated to play at the All England Club this year after being injured during a December home invasion. The two-time Wimbledon champion also tells Tom Rinaldi that the incident helped her realize what a fighter she is. (1:38)

LONDON -- A two-time champion at the All England Club, Petra Kvitova is still recovering from a horrific home-invasion knife attack last year that severely injured her left hand. But she didn't let this stop her from claiming victory in her first-round Wimbledon match.

It wasn't early-round jitters that attributed to her slow start on Monday. "It was more about the passion probably than about the nerves, that I don't really know what will be on the Centre Court," Kvitova said afterward in her news conference. "It feels different from the time I came back [at the French Open] actually."

Kvitova, who rebounded quickly en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win against Johanna Larsson to reach the second round, said she was feeling mentally and physically fresh afterward.

"I feel that my body is not as tired and not as nervous as before, so that's a good sign," Kvitova said. "I hope it will stay with me forever until my career is finished."

When asked about the newfound difficulties with the double-handed fist-pump, the Czech replied: "I can't still do it with my left, but that's OK. I'm using it sometimes. But then I realize every time that I couldn't do it. It's weird. But, I mean, I can get used to this. I don't really have troubles with it."

Kvitova will now play unseeded American Madison Brengle on Wednesday but was quick to deflect talk of being the tournament favourite. "I am not really thinking that I'm the favourite," Kvitova said. "I'm still underground."