On the first day of Wimbledon 2017, wild card entry Denis Shapovalov made minor headlines by clashing with an umpire over a line call.

The 18-year-old Canadian -- who previously defaulted on a Davis Cup tie for blasting a ball that hit an official in the face -- then told opponent Jerzy Janowicz: "Dude, don't talk to me" when he tried to intervene.

Although they caused a stir of some degree, Shapovalov's antics are put in the shade by Wimbledon meltdowns of yesteryear. Here's a countdown of the most memorable tantrums we've seen at the All England Club...

5. Tim Henman makes a ball-girl cry, 1995

Tim Henman apologised to ball-girl Caroline Hall with flowers and a kiss after a ball he hit in frustration struck her. Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT

Despite his nickname, 'Tiger' Tim is a little unfortunate for this to be classed as a tantrum. He's also unfortunate to go down in history as the first player in the history of the Open era to be disqualified from Wimbledon. His doubles partner Jeremy Bates is even more unfortunate.

The incident occurred during a match in which a 20-year-old Henman and Bates were leading two sets to one. Frustrated at being broken, Henman withdrew a ball from his pocket and blasted it with his racket. It flew straight at ball-girl Caroline Hall from nigh-on point-blank range and as her tears flowed, Henman and Bates were eliminated despite their protests.

Hall survived unscathed and later accepted an apology and accompanying peck from Henman. Incidentally -- the man who hit the winner that prompted Henman's ire? A certain Jeff Tarango. The American's face was a picture as he watched the incident unfold. Little did he know of his own impending infamy.

4. Greg Rusedski turns the air blue, 2003

Greg Rusedski was left angry after a member of the crowd called a ball 'out' during his Wimbledon defeat to Andy Roddick. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Another Briton associated with mild manners, the big-serving Rusedski was left furious by a second-round defeat to Andy Roddick -- specifically, a member of the crowd erroneously calling a ball 'out' and the umpire refusing to replay the point.

His serving broken the same game, Rusedski withdrew a ball from his pocket and lashed it at the back wall. No ball-girls were in the firing line but the home player was far from done venting his anger and immediately trained his sights on the umpire.

After an f-word-laden opening gambit, Rusedski vehemently slammed the "w***er in the crowd" before sarcastically telling the match official: "Well done... Well done." Having lost the next five games in a row and with it the match, he was fined £1500.

3. Victor Troicki & 'the worst umpire ever', 2016

Victor Troicki sinks to the turf in frustration at Wimbledon as a ball-boy offers him back his discarded racket. Getty

Some say the fiery Serb Troicki has never quite possessed the temperament to match his undoubted talent and their claims were strengthened by his behaviour at last year's tournament.

Just two points before defeat, Troicki was shocked by his opponent Albert Ramos-Vinolas being awarded an ace -- demanding the umpire look at the ball for traces of chalk. The same ball he then launched into orbit and branded Damiano Torella "the worst umpire in the world."

Following his swift exit, Troicki refused to shake hands with his Spanish opponent and continued to aim insults such as "idiot" at Torella. He was fined $10,000 for his efforts.

2. The Jeff Tarango pantomime, 1995

Jeff Tarango remonstrates with the supervisor during his fall-out with Wimbledon umpire Bruno Rebeuh. Getty

Californian Tarango provided a lesson in how to alienate a crowd in a third-round clash with Germany's Alexander Mronz. A set and a break down already, Tarango hit the proverbial roof when he was denied an ace by umpire Bruno Rebeuh.

What followed might live forever in Wimbledon folklore. Goaded by members of the crowd over his complaints, Tarango told them: "Shut up." Rebeuh issued a court violation and another once Tarango dubbed him "the most corrupt official in the game." To the delight of his tormentors, Tarango slammed the balls he was holding into the turf and shrieked: "No way! That's it!" before marching off court.

To make matters all the more sensational, Tarango's wife aimed a slap at Rebeuh in the aftermath. Tarango was fined all £28,000 of his prize money and banned from the tournament the following year. You have probably already guessed that one of the ball-girls for the match was Caroline Hall...

1. John McEnroe: You can NOT be serious! 1981

John McEnroe attempts to break his racket during his controversial victory over Tom Gullikson at Wimbledon. Getty

Tarango's spectacular display is a worthy challenge, but it would be remiss not to place McEnroe -- a pioneer -- at the top of any list of Wimbledon tantrums. The quote is well-worn: "You can NOT be serious."

In fairness to the legendary New Yorker, chalk pretty visibly DID fly up as he claimed. His reaction to the decision of umpire Edward James is made all the more comical by the sotto voce Queen's English responses of the official. James was branded an "incompetent fool" by McEnroe, who also asserted: "You guys are the absolute pits of the world."

A then-whopping $1500 fine was imposed on the 22-year-old but he won the match in question against compatriot Tom Gullikson and went on to secure his first Wimbledon title by beating rival Bjorn Borg in the final. He declined to attend the champions' dinner.