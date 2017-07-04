Playing in the spot usually reserved for the defending champion at Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber made it into the second round.

The top-ranked German lost to Serena Williams on Centre Court in last year's final, but she advanced Tuesday by beating Irina Falconi of the United States 6-4, 6-4.

At the French Open in May, Angelique Kerber became the first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the tournament's first round in the professional era. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"A lot of memories came back when I walk on the Centre Court," Kerber said. "Playing there again, it's one of the best courts to play. It's traditional, so it was really great to being back."

The opening match at Centre Court on Day 2 at Wimbledon traditionally features the women's winner from the previous year. But Williams is taking the rest of the year off because she is pregnant, making way for the runner-up to take her spot.

Although Kerber became the first women seeded No. 1 in the professional era to lose in the first round of the French Open, she made it through to the second round on the grass.

"Playing first rounds in Grand Slams are always tough, especially with my first-round match that I lost in Paris," Kerber said. "I was actually just thinking about point by point, trying to finding my rhythm during the whole match."

Also advancing was 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.