Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round at Wimbledon after just 40 minutes when his opponent, Martin Klizan, retired because of an injury while trailing 6-3, 2-0.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, was leading 30-0 in the third game of the second set when Klizan, from Slovakia, decided he couldn't continue.

Klizan entered the tournament with a left ankle injury and took a medical timeout between sets. He was broken in the first game of the second set and, minutes later, stopped.

Djokovic won at Eastbourne last week, marking the first time since 2010 he had played a grass-court event before Wimbledon. He will next face Adam Pavlasek in the second round.

Earlier, Juan Martin del Potro needed seven match points to continue his run of reaching the second round at Wimbledon in each of his eight appearances.

Del Potro, seeded 29th, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 (2), 6-4.

After winning the tiebreak in the third set, del Potro dropped two break points that would have given him the seventh game. He picked up one in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth set, then finally wore down Kokkinakis with a pair of aces and a forehand winner down the center.

Also Tuesday, Milos Raonic's grass-court season took a turn for the better.

The sixth-seeded Raonic, the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final, advanced by beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The 26-year-old Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets. But his first match this year on grass was a disappointing loss in the opening round at Queen's Club.

It was the first time since 2014 that Raonic had failed to win a match on grass before Wimbledon. He went on to play in the semifinals that year, however.

Raonic, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this year, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open this year.

Former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis won a match for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday. And the score was about as lopsided as can be.

Gulbis beat Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round. It was the Latvian's first tour-level, main-draw victory since the 2016 French Open.

After that, he went 0-5 in such matches -- until Tuesday. He also failed to get out of qualifying at five tournaments in that span.

The 28-year-old Gulbis once was considered an up-and-coming talent in tennis. In 2014, he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, beating Roger Federer along the way, and got to a career-best No. 10 in the rankings.

But a series of injuries followed, and Gulbis' ranking has fallen all the way to 589th.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.