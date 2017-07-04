W2W4 at Wimbledon: Andy Murray, Madison Keys face tough foes

Much as anyone might sympathize with Stan Wawrinka, the No. 5 seed who was knocked out of Wimbledon by Daniil Medvedev on opening day, a huge upset always gets a tournament off to an electric start. It also rips a big hole in the draw, opening up the possibility of a second-week surprise guest. Two of the main beneficiaries of Wawrinka's loss could be sluggers Kevin Anderson and Sam Querrey.

Will the top half of the men's draw be rocked again on Day 3? Will an equally stunning result develop in the bottom half of the women's event? Here are three of the more beguiling match-ups:

Andy Murray could be bothered by an ailing hip and his flashy opponent Wednesday at the All England Club. David Ramos/Getty Images

Here's what you need to know about the mercurial Brown going into this one: At the same stage in this tournament in 2015, he had eliminated Rafael Nadal. It's one of Brown's four career wins over a top-10 player. This is a guy who is capable of making cranky Murray frustrated and anxious.

Murray showed no signs of the hip injury that's been dogging him in his easy win Monday over a lucky loser. But despite his ranking, Brown isn't your typical journeyman. He has an entertaining, bold game that is tailor-made for grass, based on a sound, old-school principle ignored by many of his peers: If the other guy is more consistent or powerful, or both, just dump the ball over any way you can and get to the net as fast as possible.

Brown is quick, and he's capable of applying relentless pressure. That's partly what undid Nadal in Brown's career win. One of Murray's weaker points is a residual tendency to play too much defense, which Brown can fully exploit if he's hitting the ball confidently and accurately. Their only previous meeting took place at the US Open in 2010, where Murray overwhelmed the greyhound thin, 6-foot-5, 32-year-old from Germany in straight sets.

Whatever happens, this one will have some rallies that make you jump off the sofa.

This will be a clash of women who prefer to take a stand at the baseline with both feet planted and whale on the ball. The determining factor may be which of them returns serve better and thereby takes control of the point. That gives Keys a decided advantage because of her superior serve.

But here's the caveat: A right-hander, Keys had surgery on an injured left wrist twice this year -- the last time just days after she lost in her first Grand Slam match of the year at the French Open. She's short of match play (5-6), and who knows how that troublesome wrist will hold up.

Giorgi, a 25-year-old Italian, moves reasonably well and has had her best Grand Slam results at Wimbledon. She made the fourth round on one occasion, and the third round two other times. That matches Keys' best efforts, although the American seed is still just 22 and has played two fewer Wimbledon events. Giorgi, on the other hand, is seasoned. She's already 19-11 this year. More important, she has had a hot hand lately, taking down No. 5 Elina Svitolina in Birmingham and grass-competent Alize Cornet in the first round of Wimbledon.

These two have met just twice as mature pros, each winning by straight-sets knockout on hard courts.

No. 3 seed Rafael Nadal vs. No. 43 Donald Young (Nadal leads 2-0)

This one is worth watching less for what we might expect from Young than for what we might see from Nadal. The "King of Clay" is on a roll, but his oddly dismal Wimbledon record of recent years has gradually eroded his status as a serious contender. Now his stock may be rising faster and higher than those Fourth of July fireworks.

In his first-round win over John Millman, Nadal showed extended glimpses of the form that carried him to five consecutive Wimbledon finals. (He missed the tournament with injury midway through that run.) His vicious spinning forehand flew deep and true, his backhand was weapons-grade, and he served precise bullets. Most important, Nadal moved like a cat.

When his combination of firepower and defensive flexibility are at its best, he looks unbeatable. Young, a 27-year-old former prodigy, has improved with age. Like Nadal, he's left-handed. But Young doesn't make comparable power or have as imposing a game. He compensates for that with a game heavy on slice and tricky angles and placements.

The overall sense is that if Nadal can get through his first two or three matches, he could steal this show from his frenemy and lifelong rival Roger Federer. Is a back-to-the-future Federer vs. Nadal final in the offing?