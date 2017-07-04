Bernard Tomic questions his commitment to his work ethic after his straight-sets loss to Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon. (2:22)

LONDON -- A forlorn Bernard Tomic gave a frank assessment Tuesday after crashing out of Wimbledon in the first round.

Tomic appeared to show little effort as he was beaten 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 by No. 27 seed Mischa Zverev on Court 14 at the All England Club. The Australian No. 2 called for the trainer midway through the second set to treat an apparent back injury but confirmed in his postmatch press conference that there was no physical issue.

"It was definitely a mental issue out there," Tomic said. "I just tried to break a bit of momentum but just couldn't find any rhythm and, you know, wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform.

"I don't know why, but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you."

Bernard Tomic was not happy during his opening-round match against Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has a history of touting controversy but had beaten Zverev in straight sets at Eastbourne only last week. However, his performance at SW19 drew strong criticism on social media -- particularly from fans in Australia.

Tomic, though, indicated he would continue playing on the tour and will next head to the U.S. to start preparations for Flushing Meadows. But he admitted there are serious issues he needs to address first.

"I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore. It's not there. I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. You know, I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again.

"So for me this is mental.

"To me, this [Wimbledon] is one of the biggest tournaments in the world that I have done really well in my career, and I just couldn't find anything. It's happened to me a lot. I just can't find anything on the court."

The world No. 59, who reached the quarterfinals at the London Grand Slam as a teenager in 2011, continued: "I'm just speaking honest truth about it. Some weeks I play well and beat a bunch of players and do super-well in tournaments.

"That's sort of what brought me in the past couple years in the top 20. I was enjoying it. But now it's a roller coaster, and I just can't seem to find the commitment to work hard, to enjoy, and to lift trophies.

"Maybe I have to look at a few things and maybe play less tournaments. To me right now, I'm just not super-pleased, not happy with myself, but I'm in between."

Asked if he would consider giving back the £35,000 prize money he received, Tomic added: "Well, if you ask Federer to give back $500 million, would he do that or not?

"We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger, if he'll do it, I'll do it."