Australia's torrid Tuesday cements a Wimbledon to forget

LONDON -- Australian tennis took such a battering at Wimbledon on Tuesday that its only player left in either singles draw by the end of the day was the Russian-born qualifier Arina Rodionova.

Things really could not have gotten much worse, as the elimination of all five of the country's men in the first round was completed, and one of them, Bernard Tomic, said he had used a back injury to play for time and become "bored" during his defeat by Mischa Zverev.

Two of the three women went out, too, bringing the nation's worst showing here for five years, and it made the presence on the grounds of former battling greats such as Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis all the more poignant.

Time to panic? Not just yet. There were mitigating circumstances, such as the hip problem that brought the end of Nick Kyrgios's tournament.

Some of the opponents who knocked the Australians out were also formidable: Rafael Nadal beat John Millman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Jordan Thompson, Zverev, and Thanasi Kokkinakis' conqueror, Juan Martin del Potro.

All the victors in that list are seeds, and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who eliminated Ashleigh Barty on Monday, is the No. 4 on the women's side.

"If you are not seeded, you are going to have tough draw, it's as simple as that," said Philippoussis, who is working with Kokkinakis. "Right now, I think some of the guys are struggling and some played some tough matches."

The fact that Kyrgios was the only Australian man seeded at these Championships was perhaps an indictment itself -- and he might need surgery to fix his hip. Also, given the country's only woman seed, Daria Gavrilova, also went out to Croatian qualifier Petra Martic, some sort of sober overall review in due course would seem sensible.

"Times have changed, and we don't really produce serve-volleyers anymore," said Mark Woodforde, who made his name in a stellar Australian doubles partnership with Todd Woodbridge. "The philosophy seems to be to produce players who stay on the baseline and hit the hell out of the ball.

"It wasn't all bad play by the men here, but it used to be the needle was on our side coming to Wimbledon; now it's the same for everyone. It's disappointing for me, coming from a generation who aspired to play on grass and couldn't wait for this time of the year.

Bernard Tomic's showing and postmatch press conference raised questions after a disappointing Wimbledon exit.

"This time of year used to be an opportunity for the brand of Australian tennis to shine, but tennis is being taught differently there now. Everything is more vanilla: Be a good athlete, get physically strong, stay on the baseline and hit for the heavens."

Rodionova at least saved the Australians' blushes a little, defending seven match points to beat Russia's 16-seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 7-6 (8), 9-7.

Kokkinakis could hold his head up high, too, having saved six match points himself before Del Potro completed a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win that he had to work hard for.

For those two injury-plagued players, probably the best news was that they came through unscathed despite both suffering ankle-testing slips.

The Australian admitted afterward that the wipeout for his country's men in Round 1 "hurt," and he really couldn't imagine ever getting bored at Wimbledon, as Tomic said he was.

"A few of us have played some tough players," said Kokkinakis, dismissing the idea that there was anything institutionally wrong with Australian tennis. "Everyone has got their own reasons. Obviously, Nick is hurt. Bernie had a tough one. But for me, I knew I was close.

"I showed glimpses where I could string two games together of really good tennis, and then my focus and intensity drops a little bit. I think that's going to be the thing going forward."

It would seem a little strange to refocus Australia's hopes in the men's game on a player who had shoulder surgery two years ago and missed most of this season with an abdominal injury, ranked world No. 486.

Thanasi Kokkinakis gave a good performance against Juan Martin del Potro. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But the 21-year-old has bags of potential and appears less prone to the antics that have soured the reputations of Kyrgios and Tomic.

"That was a very positive match [Tuesday]," said Philippoussis. "You have to remember this kid's been injured for two years and was on the couch eight months ago.

"He had a big win against Milos Raonic [at Queen's], and here he had opportunities. He kept fighting, and it's a very positive step in getting back. For him, it's all about staying healthy. He stays healthy this year and he's top 20 by the end of next year."

If Philippoussis is right and Kokkinakis stays fit, this year's Wimbledon will be a blip Australian tennis fans will be able to quickly forget. If not, they will be relying on the usual suspects to put this behind them next year.