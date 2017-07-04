ICYMI at Wimbledon: America's rise, Australia's fall

Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis reflects on the takeaways from his four-set defeat against Juan Martin del Potro. (1:19)

LONDON -- The world's highest-ranked teenager, No. 64 Frances Tiafoe, highlighted another stellar day for the Americans.

On the Fourth of July, Tiafoe took out Robin Haase 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to score his first career Wimbledon win.

Frances Tiafoe defeated Robin Haas in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Through the first round, Americans players are 17-7: 10 wins for the women, seven for the men. It's the most wins here at Wimbledon for the Yanks since 2006.

Jack Sock and John Isner were among the men's winners, and Shelby Rogers, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe highlighted the day for the American women.

For Tiafoe, his reward for winning is a date with fellow #nextgen star Alexander Zverev of Russia in Round 2.

They played at the Aussie Open earlier this year, a match Zverev won in straight sets. But afterward, Zverev told reporters that Tiafoe has chops.

"I think for the young age he has, he's playing very, very good," Zverev said. "I think he'll be a great player in the future."

The triumphant Americans might not be home to enjoy the fireworks Tuesday night, but that seems like a small price to pay for their winning efforts.

Australian woes, bar one

Over in the Australian camp, it was an entirely different story.

The mass exodus was complete in the men's event, with Bernard Tomic, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson completing the fall with their first-round exits, followed by female compatriot Daria Gavrilova.

Thankfully, Arina Rodionova fought through to a magnificent victory over 16th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, saving seven match points en route to a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 9-7 triumph and sparing her country's blushes.

Arina Rodionova is the only Australian player to advance to the second round. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bored, Tomic?

It seems, however, that some of the Australian players were more upset by this result than others.

In his post-match news conference, Tomic told the room of journalists that he was rather "bored" on court today.

TOMIC: "I don't know why, but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you. I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same."

I can think of a few people who wouldn't mind switching jobs if you're finding things too tedious out there, Bernard.

The Centre Court curse

A sorry day, also, perhaps, for those spectators with Centre Court tickets. Despite a closer-than-expected match between Angelique Kerber and Irina Falconi, the following two matches -- which were teed up to make spectacular viewing -- ended in retirements. First, Martin Klizan withdrew with a leg injury against Novak Djokovic, and then Alexandr Dolgopolov suffered a similar fate against Roger Federer.

Ever the crowd pleasers, the troublesome twosome joked after their matches that they ought to have stayed on to play a set against one another. Wouldn't that have been great!

DJOKOVIC: "Yeah, it's really odd that Roger's result and my result more or less was the same. We had a little joke about it in the locker room, saying we should maybe play a practice set on the Centre Court, have the crowd stay. But they had another match."

That makes seven men's retirements this year at Wimbledon, matching the total from 2008 for the most in the first round at the All England Club. Here's a look at those seven players:

Victor Troicki (right shoulder), Denis Istomin (right thigh), Nick Kyrgios (left hip), Martin Klizan (left leg), Alexandr Dolgopolov (right ankle), Janko Tipsarevic (right thigh) and Feliciano Lopez (unknown).

Oh, and first-round Wimbledon losers take home $45,230.

Not all bad

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for Centre Court ticket holders, after all, they did get to bear witness to this:

Welcome to the 10,000 ace club. Roger Federer is just the 3rd player to record 10,000 aces. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Oh, and this:

Novak Djokovic posts 234th Grand Slam match win, breaking tie with Jimmy Connors for second-most in men's history (Federer: 314) #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xm8GMhi2qV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2017

Sport need more men like you, P.K.

Later, Djokovic was seen hanging out with Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban. What a dude.

@djokernole Wimbledon 2017 A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

The towel thief

Over on Court 8, American Jack Sock charged to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory against Christian Garin. Hurrah!

But then this grumpy man stole Sock's towel off a child in the crowd. Boo!

Jerk old man stealing a thrown towel of Jack Sock's from a kid after R1 match at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9THaBBBOwQ — Mark Schultz (@risendevil) July 4, 2017

Fear not, Sock was quick on Twitter to offer the child another one. Hurrah, again!

If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands...tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one 🤙🏻 — Jack Sock (@JackSock) July 4, 2017

Linesman under fire

The linesman over on Court 2 had a pretty unlucky day of it.

We're sure it was nothing personal!

On this day in history...

