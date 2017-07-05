W2W4 at Wimbledon: CoCo Vandeweghe leading the way for American contingent

The second round of play ends Thursday, weather willing. This is always the point at which the tournament begins to gel. After two matches, the form of the surviving players becomes an increasingly important topic.

Players from the U.S. got off to a great start at this year's Wimbledon, and among those who could advance on Day 4 are the No. 1 American man (and No. 17 seed) Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe, No. 23 John Isner, Ryan Harrison, Shelby Rogers, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Christina McHale, Varvara Lepchenko, Alison Riske and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Here are out highlight matches:

No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. No. Tatjana Maria (Vandeweghe leads series, 1-0)

Free-swinging, brash, and now teamed up with former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, Vandeweghe is on everyone's short list as the player outside the top 20 who could go deepest at Wimbledon. She's proved she has the skill set and the attitude. And her big serve and bold, attacking game is a good fit for the grass.

But Vandeweghe has long lacked the steady temperament and eyes-on-the-prize focus to win with consistency. She loves big occasions and handles them well, but she has had trouble grinding out the wins to get to that stage.

Vandeweghe had a good week in in Birmingham, winning three matches including an upset of British No. 4 seed - and local hero - Johanna Konta. Maria spent the past weeks laboring on the minor league $10,000k circuit. But a week ago she won the small grass event in Southsea, England, knocking off top-seeded WTA staple Irina Camelia Begu.

Maria is a seasoned, 29-year-old German who posted her best Grand Slam results at Wimbledon (third round, 2015). But she's never cracked the top 60, never mind upset a top seed to make the semifinals of a major, the way Vandeweghe did in Australian this year.

Raonic, last year's Wimbledon runner-up, had some anxious moments in his first-round match. And no wonder. He has to be feeling a lot of pressure. Among other things, a reconstituted Roger Federer is penciled in as his potential quarterfinal opponent. And Raonic's ranking will take a hard fall should he falter at that stage -- or earlier. Blame it on the fact that Raonic has been serially derailed or hampered by injuries, but the fact is he hasn't won an event this year.

Youzhny is an excellent performer on grass, having logged eight fourth-round appearances and one quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Sure he's 35 years old, but these days that just makes him part of an elite, feared and hugely respected cadre led by Federer himself. Raonic has an atomic serve, but on the grass at Halle a few weeks ago, Youzhny throttled another ace-meister, Ivo Karlovic. And the other day, Youzhny took out Nicolas Mahut, a useful grass-court player, in their first-round clash.

Raonic can take the racket out of anyone's hand with his serving prowess, but Youzhny is an excellent returner. He also has the tools and skills to exploit Raonic's relatively straightforward game. He may be able to keep Raonic from firing one forehand after another, in which case this could evolve into a fascinating cat-and-mouse exercise.

Youzhny won their last meeting, on a hard court in St. Petersburg, Russia, last fall. That was a real corker. Only one of the nine sets these men have played was decided by more than one service break.

No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 87 Magdalena Rybarikova first meeting)

Some wired experts, including ESPN analyst Chris Evert, expect great things from Pliskova at this tournament. Evert said last Wednesday that Pliskova probably is the "mentally toughest" among the contenders. But funny things happen at Wimbledon, especially when a player has no prior experience to call on before meeting an opponent. That makes this a great test of the quality Evert cited.

Pliskova is 11-6 against top 10 opponents, and she's coming off a win in the final against Caroline Wozniacki at Eastbourne. Pliskova's grass game seems dialed in.

A year ago, at the US Open, Pliskova beat the Williams sisters in back-to-back matches, so she's proved big-match pressure isn't an issue.

But while just 25, Pliskova has never leaped the second-round hurdle at Wimbledon. She seems ready to do it now. She was as semifinalist at Roland Garros and has quietly put together a quality year.

Rybarikova had survived the first round at Wimbledon just once, in 2015. But the 28-year-old Slovak is a crafty veteran who came in with a nice three-match run in Nottingham (it included a win over grass-competent Alison Riske), and she won the Ilkley 100k minor league event last week. Rybarikova defeated Monica Niculescu handily in the first round. It's unlikely she'll roll over for Pliskova.