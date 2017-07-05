Victoria Azarenka is back in the third round at Wimbledon.

The two-time semifinalist at the All England Club beat 15th-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3 on No. 3 Court.

Azarenka improved to 8-0 against Vesnina and has never dropped a set to the Russian player.

Azarenka recently returned to action after giving birth in December. Wednesday's match was only her fourth of the season. She missed last year's tournament because of injury and hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

A former No. 1 but unseeded at Wimbledon, Azarenka will next face Heather Watson, who swept No. 18 Anastasija Sevastova 6-0, 6-4.

No. 8 Dominika Cibulkova also advanced, defeating American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.