LONDON -- Following his victory over Dustin Brown, defending champion Andy Murray was asked whether he and Johanna Konta could win Wimbledon singles titles in the same year.

"Obviously it's not impossible for that to happen. But it would be amazing if that was the case," Murray joked during his postmatch press conference at SW19.

For the first time in 20 years, Great Britain has four singles representatives in the third round at the London Grand Slam. Two champions from the United Kingdom is still possible.

With the Lawn Tennis Association recently announcing it would be ploughing £250 million into the grass-roots game to make tennis more accessible, the British No. 1 believes that should be the LTA's goal.

"I don't know what the level is but aim as high as you can," Murray said. "Why not try and get five, six players into the quarterfinals of Slams? Why not?

"It's better to set the goal as high as possible and fall a little bit short than go, Yeah, we're delighted with five or six players in the second or third round of a Slam.

"I'd rather set the goal at reaching second weeks and quarterfinals and contending for Slams. That's the goal of most players to have great runs in these events. It's not to say that getting to the third round is good, but some of the players, like Kyle [Edmund] and Heather [Watson] and Jo [Konta], you know, they're capable of doing more than that.

"So let's aim to try and go further. You know, there is not a problem with falling short of high targets. But saying, I want to win one round at a Slam, when you're capable of doing more, I don't agree with that."