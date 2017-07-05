LONDON -- Daniil Medvedev expressed his anger after losing at Wimbledon on Wednesday by throwing some coins at the foot of the chair umpire's chair.

Medvedev, an unseeded Russian who beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round, lost to Ruben Bemelmans 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.

After the match ended, both players shook hands with chair umpire Mariana Alves. Medvedev then grabbed his wallet and pulled out some coins and tossed them toward the chair.

"I was disappointed with the result of the match," Medvedev said. "It was frustrating after a big win I had. All the match was not going well for me. So I was just very disappointing.

"In the heat of the moment, I did a bad thing. I apologize for this."

Medvedev said he was unhappy with a call Alves made during the fifth set and that he was just "packing my things" after the match when he saw his wallet and acted "in the moment."

"I did a stupid thing," Medvedev said. "So I was ready to leave the court, but that's what happened. ...

"I don't know why I did it. As I said, like, in the heat of the moment, I was frustrated to lose the match. Maybe there were some bad calls. It can happen in sports."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.