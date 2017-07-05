Time away from the game exactly what Kevin Anderson needed

LONDON -- Taking a break from tennis seems to be en vogue, as Roger Federer proved in his Australian Open triumph and subsequent form since taking off six months. While understandably more under the radar than Federer, Kevin Anderson has reaped the benefits of extra rest as well.

For Anderson, his 3½-month timeout from the tennis court because of a hip injury that also forced him to miss the Australian Open was not a calculated decision. The South African said the break gave him a chance to mentally reset.

Kevin Anderson reached the third round of Wimbledon for the fourth time in the past five seasons. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

"I think in some aspects it did help," said Anderson, who reached the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Italy's Andreas Seppi. "I think in some ways it was a little tougher because I was consulting with so many doctors about the hip and there was quite a lot of uncertainty.

"Ended up going the conservative route [and not undergoing surgery], which is a full year. It wasn't maybe as refreshing as a three-month break could be where you are just relaxing. "I was spending an exorbitant amount of time per day in rehab and then training and getting back.

"I guess in some aspects it helped. I feel like at least now I've got to a spot where my body feels healthy and I'm regaining my level and getting close to playing the kind of tennis I want to be playing. The good thing is I won't have any points to defend next year in Australia."

Former women's world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who returned last month after having her first child in December, said she used her time wisely to get fit and even remodel her serve.

"I'm glad I actually had that time," Azarenka said, explaining that a 10-month season leaves players little time to make major changes. "I realized I had an opportunity to change things to prolong my career, definitely work hard physically in that particular time, give myself the best chance of being in shape that I have never been before."

Anderson has had more injuries than most players, from knee trouble to both hips and right shoulder and even a minor hamstring tear that he suffered at the French Open. But he looks 100 percent now, and with unseeded Belgian Ruben Bemelmans up next, Anderson has a great chance of at least equaling his previous best showing at Wimbledon.

"Yeah, I have been, I am hitting the ball better than ever," Anderson said. "I've been constantly working on finding that same form in matches and I feel like over the past six weeks or so, definitely I've been finding that more often, so that's very encouraging.

"Conditions here are helping me. Especially on serve, and it makes it trickier for guys to return as well."