LONDON -- This wasn't the ending Petra Kvitova fans -- or the oddsmakers -- were betting on.

After an emotional first-round win at Wimbledon on Monday, Kvitova, the favorite to win her third title here, faced world No. 95 Madison Brengle of the U.S. in Round 2, a matchup that seemed tilted in the powerful Czech player's favor. But from the jump, Kvitova struggled to find her rhythm, at times looking brilliant (36 winners to 12 for Brengle), and at times like her own worst enemy (50 unforced errors to Brengle's 16). Down 5-2 in the third set and on a three-game slide, she took a medical timeout and was attended to by two trainers.

"My body just didn't do the best, unfortunately," Kvitova said after Wednesday's 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 defeat. "I'm not sure what happened. I could not breathe, and I was feeling a bit sick. But I was really trying. I fight."

While her Wimbledon run has ended sooner than most had expected, her comeback story has just begun.

"My body just didn't do the best, unfortunately," Petra Kvitova said after her second-round loss at Wimbledon. Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

It's been just over six months since Kvitova suffered potentially career-ending lacerations to her dominant left hand in a knife attack in her home in December. After months of grueling rehab, Kvitova returned to win her first match back, at the French Open in May. Last week, she won the Aegon International tournament in nearby Birmingham and suddenly surged from comeback kid to a 4-1 favorite at All England.

"I don't really feel as the favorite of the tournament, and I really didn't think about this title here," Kvitova said. "It was my goal to play this event this year, and I feel very grateful, but on the other hand, I feel sad that I have to leave so early. No one knows how hard I had to work to be back, so it probably feels more disappointing than normally."

After losing the seventh game in the first set on an unforced error, Kvitova switched her racket to her right hand, lifted her left and, for a moment, held her left palm in her gaze. It was a motion she would repeat several times throughout the match; from the stands, it was the only visible reminder of the physical trauma she endured six months ago.

"I think [my hand] is getting better. I need to see the hand specialist once again," she said. "I know how I love playing tennis, so I need to do this, and I hope this will make me stronger again. It was a difficult six months. It took a lot of energy, and emotionally was tough, as well."

In the months since her attack, the obvious comparisons have been to Monica Seles, who at 19 was stabbed in the back during a tournament by a crazed Steffi Graf fan. No. 1 in the world at the time, Seles fell out of the sport for years, later admitting she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and eating disorders as a result of the attack. But when I first heard Kvitova's story, my mind went to the ocean.

In December 2010, six years earlier and nearly to the day of Kvitova's attack, six-time world surfing champion Steph Gilmore, fresh off her fourth world title, returned to her apartment in Coolangatta, New South Wales, a town on Australia's Gold Coast, and was attacked in her carport by a homeless man wielding a metal bar. He hit her once in the head, opening a deep gash in her scalp. When she raised her left arm to protect her head from further injury, his second strike broke her wrist and tore ligaments in her hand.

For nearly two months as she rehabbed her injuries, Gilmore was unable to surf, removed from the ocean where typically she went to find peace and to heal. When she returned to competition in late February, she lost in her first heat.

In tennis, as in surfing, the athlete stands at the center of the action, alone and vulnerable, answering only to innermost thoughts and reliant on instincts to react to whatever comes along. After being attacked, Gilmore struggled to find her rhythm in the ocean, afraid she would never again be able to trust the instincts that had won her world titles but failed her in a carport in Coolangatta.

"I wanted to show everyone that I was the same Steph as before," she told me in 2011. "But deep down, I knew I wasn't. If you were to draw a 'before' and 'after' picture, it'd be pretty clear. He knocked the confidence out of me. And he knocked the happiness out."

For Gilmore, an athlete as well-liked on the surf tour as Kvitova is on the WTA, it took time to heal from the emotional scars, to find both the physical strength to paddle into big waves and the internal strength to believe she was worthy of world titles. It took her time to find her smile again. But she did.

In July 2011, six months after her attack, Gilmore won the first contest (comparable to a major in tennis) since her return, the Roxy Pro France, and one year later she captured her fifth overall world title.

Six months after her own horrific attack, Kvitova is setting herself up for the same lofty return.