LONDON -- Watching Rafael Nadal flame out early at Wimbledon has become almost as expected as watching him celebrate on the Roland-Garros clay a few weeks earlier.

Although Nadal has won 10 French Open titles, a record number for a man at any tennis major, he hasn't made it past the fourth round at the All England Club since 2011, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. He has advanced past the second round just once in the past five years.

Despite the regularity of his early exits, each one was somehow more shocking than the last, as he lost to a player ranked 100 or lower each time.

In the second round in 2012, Nadal's loss was to Lukas Rosol, and it was his earliest Grand Slam exit since 2005. He then fell to Steve Darcis in the first round the following year, snapping a 22-match win streak. In 2014, Australian Nick Kyrgios upset Nadal, becoming the first teenager to beat a world No. 1 in a Grand Slam since Nadal beat Roger Federer at the 2005 French Open. And in 2015, Dustin Brown defeated Nadal in the second round, becoming the first qualifier at a Grand Slam to upset the Spaniard.

With that history serving as Nadal's recent résumé at Wimbledon, picking American Donald Young, ranked 43rd in the world, to defeat Nadal in their second-round match Wednesday on Centre Court wasn't the craziest upset special on the board.

But if Wednesday's performance is any indication, basing Nadal's chances this year on those early exits might not be the wisest decision.

Continuing a blistering run that began at Roland Garros, Nadal defeated Young in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-5. It was Nadal's first win on Centre Court since 2014, and it continued his domination from clay to grass. Nadal has now won his past nine matches and past 26 sets. He is 15-1 this year in Grand Slam play. You'd have to go all the way back to the Australian Open final in January to find his most recent dropped set at a Grand Slam.

"I think I am doing the right things," Nadal said. "I feel myself playing well. I don't know how deep I can go on the draw or not, but I really don't think about that now. The only thing is today I won another match here in Wimbledon. That means a lot to me. Happy tomorrow I have a practice day, and then after tomorrow again a match. That's all. That's my route, and I just try to follow."

Rafael Nadal eased past American Donald Young on Centre Court. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nadal won the French Open without dropping a set for the third time in his career, tying Bjorn Borg for the Open Era record for such a feat. In fact, Nadal dropped just 35 games in the tournament, trailing only Borg's 1978 French Open run (32 games) for any Grand Slam champion in the Open Era in which all matches were best-of-five format.

It's a historically dominant run that actually isn't unfamiliar for the 31-year-old. He had similar runs in 2008 and 2010, when he won the French Open without dropping a set before entering the London Grand Slam. What happened in both of those years? Nadal won Wimbledon, becoming one of three players in tennis history, along with Borg and Rod Laver, to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season. If Nadal wins Wimbledon this year, he would join Borg as the only three-time French Open and Wimbledon champions in the same season.

But Nadal isn't getting ahead of himself.

"When you are not playing well, when I had more injuries than I would like, it's normal to have doubts, and I did," he said. "And I tell you one thing: If I had doubts when I was winning almost every match, how can I not have doubts when I am in a bad situations?

"But the doubts give you a couple of things that for me are important: Respect for every opponent, that's important. When you're on court, you know that every opponent is dangerous. Then don't relax yourself when you are winning. Keep having the motivation to improve. Don't consider yourself too good. And I think this kind of stuff helps me to have a longer career and, at the same time, a successful career."

Nadal, who will now face 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov in a third-round matchup on Friday, also moved past Roy Emerson into sole possession of fifth place in Grand Slam wins in men's tennis history, with 217 following his victory Wednesday.

Rafael Nadal's hot streak continued Wednesday at Wimbledon. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

While Federer will always command the spotlight during these two weeks in London, Nadal's run is yet another reminder of the greatness of a player we have seen win a major in his teens, 20s and 30s, a feat accomplished previously by only Ken Rosewall and Pete Sampras.

It would be natural to assume that the pressure of performing well, never mind winning his first Wimbledon since 2010, might get to Nadal, but no one in London is talking about Nadal's history at the All England Club or his dominant performance over the past two months.

They're talking about him going through the self-service line at a local grocery store in Wimbledon Village, playing soccer on the streets of Wimbledon with local kids and signing a prosthetic leg after Wednesday's win. He isn't playing like a player with something to prove; he's playing like a player who is simply enjoying himself in the midst of one of the greatest runs of a career that has already produced 15 Grand Slam titles.

"The most important thing is be happy," Nadal said. "What makes me happy, first thing [is to be] healthy, second thing [is to be] competitive, and then if that happens, I can fight for other things that really excite me. That's all."