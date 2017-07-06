ESPN tennis analyst Brad Gilbert is fed up with Bernard Tomic's lack of respect for tennis and suggests he take a break from the sport. (1:28)

LONDON -- Bernard Tomic and Daniil Medvedev have both been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct at Wimbledon.

Australian Tomic received a $15,000 fine (£11,600) from the International Tennis Federation following his first round exit to Mischa Zverev, after which he claimed he felt "bored" during the match and admitted he had called the trainer on not for an injury but to try and disrupt his opponent's momentum.

Tomic received £35,000 prize money as a first-round loser.

Russian Medvedev was fined a total of $14,500 (£11,200) following his five-set second round loss to Ruben Bemelmans. Medvedev had several disputes with umpire Mariana Alves and ended the match by throwing coins in the direction of her chair.

Medvedev was handed an official warning and deducted a point by Alves during the match. He immediately expressed remorse in his postmatch press conference following Wednesday's defeat.

Medvedev was fined $4,000 for his warning, $3,000 for his point penalty and $7,500 for his conduct.

The maximum fine that can be levied for a specific incident by the Grand Slam Supervisors is $20,000.