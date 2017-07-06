David Ferrer reached Wimbledon's third round for the first time since 2013 when his opponent, Steve Darcis, stopped because of a back injury while trailing 3-0.

Darcis is the eighth man to retire during a match this week. He took a medical timeout after 18 minutes of play and was unable to continue.

Get better soon, Steve Darcis, who became the eighth men's player to retire from these Wimbledon Championships. It's Day 4, and we're only two men's retirements away from tying the most here in the Open era. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

A Belgian ranked 61st, Darcis is best known for beating Rafael Nadal in the first round at Wimbledon in 2013 only to withdraw before his next match, citing an injured right shoulder.

Ferrer was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2012 and 2013. His best Grand Slam showing was a runner-up finish at the 2013 French Open.