ESPN's Brad Gilbert gives his take on the men's and women's singles players who have the best chance of winning Wimbledon this year. (1:44)

LONDON -- We're about to turn the corner at Wimbledon. The second round has been completed, and we've seen thrills, shocks and the occasional bit of bad behaviour.

Now, focus turns to Round 3. Defending champion Andy Murray has looked fairly comfortable in his opening two wins -- without dropping a set -- as he looks to keep hold of the trophy and the world No. 1 spot. Rafael Nadal's hot streak continues after his 10th French Open title, while the likes of Kei Nishikori and Sam Querrey are quietly going about their business.

The fairy-tale comeback is over for Petra Kvitova, and world No. 1 Angelique Kerber has looked slightly out of sorts; the women's draw is about as open as it has ever been in west London.

Here are the matches to look out for on Day 5 at SW19:

No. 1 Andy Murray vs. No. 28 Fabio Fognini (3-3 head-to-head, first meeting on grass)

Andy Murray lost to Fabio Fognini in their last meeting - on clay. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The British No. 1 has eased past two entertainers in Alexander Bublik and Dustin Brown so far. Although Fognini has a similar reputation, Murray was quick to point out that the Italian's more orthodox style is easier to plan for. The Scot hinted it would be less hassle to bring a game plan to Centre Court.

Fognini, though, has plenty in his favor. He equaled his best performance at the London Grand Slam (he reached the third round twice before in 2010 and 2014) with victory over Jiri Vesely on Wednesday and beat Murray in straight sets the last time they met; on clay at the Rome Masters earlier this year.

There are also question marks over Murray's fitness. Although he insisted it is not troubling him on court, there have been instances when he has chosen not to chase shots he usually goes gut-or-bust for. Murray knows Fognini is an incredible shot-maker and, despite Fognini playing doubles Thursday, this will be a tough test for the top seed.

The old guard meets young blood. Williams, the oldest player in the women's draw, started her Wimbledon career in 1997, some four months before Japan's Osaka was born.

It has been an emotional tournament for the five-time champion. She broke down in her postmatch news conference after her opening-round win against Elise Mertens, then had to come from a set down to see off China's world No. 55 Qiang Wang late Wednesday. However, she is buoyed by the fact she is nearing 100 match wins at Wimbledon -- a Williams with a goal to chase is a dangerous thing for any opponent.

Osaka, though, is raw. At 19 years old, she has made the first round of every Slam this year and also reached the second round in Australia, where she lost out to Britain's Johanna Konta. She ditched 22nd-seeded Barbora Strycova in Wednesday's second round despite suffering a bagel second set. She has mettle.

Williams and Osaka were due to meet in Auckland earlier this year, but the 37-year-old had to withdraw because of a wrist injury. This could be a cracker.

What a return it has been for new mother Azarenka. The world No. 683, a two-time semifinalist in London, enjoyed solid victories against CiCi Bellis and Elena Vesnina in her opening two matches, not having returned this year until just a few weeks ago in Mallorca.

Next up is Britain's Watson, who equaled her Wimbledon best by reaching the third round for the third time. Watson, who lifted the mixed doubles title here last year, will be remembered for her run to the third round in 2015, when she came within two points of upsetting then-top seed Serena Williams.

Both are starting to click into gear. Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, is a class act on grass, and the Belarusian is 4-0 against her opponent -- all of which have been straight-sets wins. Watson, in fact, has won only 10 games against her.

However, a lack of match practice could be Watson's way in. The world No. 102 has come so close to a big upset before; now could be her best chance to advance to the second week for the first time.