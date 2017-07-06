Darren Cahill expresses his sympathy for Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who went down with a right knee injury during her second-round match at Wimbledon. (0:44)

American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a scary knee injury during her Wimbledon match Thursday, while Karolina Pliskova, one of the tournament favorites, is out after an upset loss.

Moving toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell. She immediately clutched her right knee and could be heard screaming in pain and sobbing.

Mattek-Sands stayed down in the middle of Court 17 and was attended to by medical personnel. She was forced to retire from the second-round match.

Pliskova, who entered the tournament with a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking, lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Pliskova was the runner-up at the US Open last year and had reached at least the quarterfinals of her last three Grand Slam events.

With the win, Rybarikova reached the third round for the second time in 10 appearances at the All England Club.

Mattek-Sands, 32, is ranked No. 1 in women's doubles. She and Lucie Safarova have won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles, including at the French Open last month.

In other results, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded seventh, advanced to the third round along with ninth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska and 24th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.