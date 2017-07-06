Novak Djokovic says he isn't bothered by John McEnroe's comments comparing his struggles with those of Tiger Woods. (2:47)

LONDON -- Every time Grigor Dimitrov returns to Wimbledon, he takes the same photo. Of himself.

Nine years ago, he lifted the boys' junior title after defeating Henri Kontinen on Court No. 1, a feat he described as one of his greatest memories.

Dimitrov's coach might make fun of it, but whenever the Bulgarian walks past the winners' boards toward Aorangi practice courts, he can't help himself.

"I think it's cool," Dimitrov said after his 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 second-round win over Marcos Baghdatis on Thursday.

Editor's Picks W2W4 at Wimbledon: Business time for Murray, Venus We're about to turn the corner at Wimbledon, and things are heating up nicely. Will Andy Murray pass his toughest test of the week to advance?

Tomic fined, dropped by sponsor for outburst Bernard Tomic has been dropped by racket sponsor Head just hours after he was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following his first-round exit at Wimbledon. 1 Related

"I have won different matches, different tournaments, especially now at tour level. But what I had to go through back then was way more emotional. It meant a lot to me, to my country."

A lot has happened since then; six titles, including one on grass at Queen's, a career-high world ranking of No. 8 and, of course, the "Baby Fed" tag, which brought sizeable pressure on his shoulders.

But for now, as the world No. 11, Dimitrov is quietly going about his business at his favorite tournament. Two straight-sets victories in less than four hours on court have put the 13-seed, who made the semifinals in 2014, in contention.

A third-round clash with Dudi Sela, who knocked out Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday, is next, and a potential meeting with Roger Federer could await in Round 4.

But the goal remains clear: to get his name on a new winner's board.

"Hopefully I can come back one day here and take a picture on that side," Dimitrov said.

Grigor Dimitrov has not dropped a set in his opening two matches at Wimbledon. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

It is quite apt that the 26-year-old's latest victory, capped with a stunning "pure luck" behind-the-back trick shot and a diving volley winner for the match, came on the day of the junior draw.

Asked afterward what advice he would give to the current crop of youngsters, Dimitrov joked he wouldn't be the best to say, "knowing what I was like back then."

"When you step out on the grounds of Wimbledon, you feel that respect, you feel that heritage, feel the history.

"As soon as you get out here on the court, you try to find your own grounds and try to create your own person. Because those kind of moments, I think those years in your career, define a little bit how you're going to be and who you want to be."

In 2008, Dimitrov was a Wimbledon champion. Nine years later, he wants to be the same.