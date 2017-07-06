ESPN's Brad Gilbert gives his take on the men's and women's singles players who have the best chance of winning Wimbledon this year. (1:44)

LONDON -- Juan Martin del Potro found that facing a talented player with nothing to lose can be tricky for even the best players.

The Argentinian was brushed aside Thursday by Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in 30 degree Celsius temperatures (mid-80s Fahrenheit) on Wimbledon's No. 3 court and left the competition with little for consolation except a clean bill of health.

Del Potro's good-guy reputation remained intact after he passed water into the crowd for a fan who had fainted, but fans who had been looking for sporting romance from one of tennis' comeback kings should maybe consider pinning their hopes on his conqueror.

Ernests Gulbis has recorded straight-set victories in each of his first two matches at Wimbledon. Next up for the Latvian: Novak Djokovic. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Gulbis, like del Potro, has had a horrible time with injuries. Shoulder, wrist, calf and abdominal problems have seen his ranking plummet from the high of world No. 10 three years ago to No. 589 in the latest ratings.

On paper, at least, that meant he dealt del Potro, No. 32 in the world and seeded No. 29 here, the worst defeat of his career. "Last year I was 1,000 in the world, and nobody believe in that ranking to me," del Potro said. "I know how good Ernests is on grass, and if he has a good day, he can beat all the guys."

Del Potro's assessment of Gulbis will be thoroughly tested Saturday, when the Latvian is due to meet Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Gulbis has only made it into Round 3 at Wimbledon once before, in 2013, and this is his 10th appearance. More remarkable is the fact that his two wins here this week came after more than a year without a single victory at tour level.

"I had nothing to lose ... this match, and I played well," said Gulbis, whose "lazy" beard has been attracting attention on social media. "I'm going to have even less to lose next match. Maybe I'll play even better!"

The 28-year-old prepared for Wimbledon with some drills on a soccer pitch to help him with the movement that is required for a good grass game, and he said it was paying dividends.

He practiced with Djokovic as a teenager, when both players were under the tutelage of Croatian coach Niki Pilic, and said they were friends, although not close.

"I came here without any expectations," said Gulbis, who was pleased with the form he showed in beating del Potro. "I didn't know if I was going to win a set here, honestly. Now I won six sets in a row."

It has been a great year for Latvian tennis already thanks to Jelena Ostapenko's French Open triumph, and she was on court to watch Gulbis' latest win. If he can beat Djokovic, it will get a great deal better.