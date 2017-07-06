ICYMI at Wimbledon: Seeds continue to fall, Big 4 stay strong

No. 23 seed John Isner explains why he feels he came up short in his five-set defeat against Dudi Sela. (1:03)

LONDON -- John Isner has never made the second week of Wimbledon.

Shocking, right?

Thursday was more bad news. The 6-foot-10 American was knocked out of the draw by Dudi Sela -- a man 13 inches shorter.

Despite Isner's giant serve -- 45 aces to Sela's five -- he narrowly missed out on a third-round place, losing 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 over a grueling 3 hours and 51 minutes.

It was one of the tightest matches seen at this year's tournament, and the noisiest, too. The chorus of "Dudi, Dudi, Dudi" quickly drowned out the American support.

American Frances Tiafoe suffered an Australian Open flashback -- losing in three sets to #NextGenATP youngster Alexander Zverev.

However, CoCo Vandeweghe cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tatjana Maria, setting up an all-American third-round match against Alison Riske on Saturday.

Oh, brother

Alexander was not the only Zverev soaring to success. Mischa also won his second-round match, defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in a five-set duel. This makes the duo the first pair of brothers to reach the third round at Wimbledon since 1984.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev are both into the #Wimbledon 3rd round! Will brotherly competition spur both of them on to the last 16? pic.twitter.com/yqmkBrSFV9 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) July 6, 2017

Under the radar upset

Karolina Pliskova was many people's favorite to win the tournament; she has the biggest serve on the women's tour and has reached the quarterfinal or better in her previous three Grand Slams.

But the No. 3 seed followed fellow Czech Petra Kvitova out of the tournament, falling to another powerful server, world No. 87 Magdalena Rybarikova.

It was a tight match, with Rybarikova battling back from a set down before clinching a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory.

In case you don't believe it, check out this rally. Wowza.

But ... there's a slice of good news for Pliskova. If Angelique Kerber loses before the final, and Simona Halep is out before the semifinals, the No.1 world ranking will still be hers.

Although Pliskova insists she isn't thinking about it (not even a tiny bit, Karolina?).

Pliskova could still become world No.1, despite her second round loss today. When asked about her feelings towards this in her post-match press conference, the Czech player replied: "My tournament is over. I'm not going to pray for somebody else's losing or winning. That's not what I'm about." She then went on to discuss the 'openness' of the women's draw this year: "There are some people out, some people injured and lots of young players coming through. It is not that one player wins all the matches. It doesn't happen like that anymore". Victoria Monk, ESPN

Nadal's personal shopper

Earlier in the week, we saw a viral tweet circulating from "Nick," who seemed exceptionally chuffed to have helped Nadal with his shopping in Tesco. Thursday, the Spaniard replied to show his thanks. Feel the Wimbledon love, people.

Always thankful to have people helping when you are having problems 😂 Thank you for your help Nick! https://t.co/jgdrh34LLS — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 6, 2017

'Big 4' charge through

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer joined Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal in the third round.

Djokovic's 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Adam Pavlasak was his 235th Grand Slam match-win and ninth consecutive year in to make it through to the third round of Wimbledon.

A different kind of seeding problem...

The Wimbledon grass is under fire from some of the players here at SW19. Kristina Mladenovic claimed that she experienced "a huge hole" in the ground over on Court 18. Although, they're still looking pretty good from where we're standing...

The AELTC have issued a statement regarding court conditions, after Kristina Mladenovic criticised Court No. 18 during her news conference. It read: "The court preparation has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years. Grass is a natural surface and it is usual for the baselines to start to be showing signs of wear and tear four days into the Championships." Rob Bartlett, ESPN UK Associate Editor

Djoko: You CANNOT be serious!

Novak Djokovic was quick to disregard comments made my John McEnroe on Thursday, claiming that the Serb was comparable to Tiger Woods. Read the full story, here.