W2W4 at Wimbledon: Can Ernests Gulbis upset Novak Djokovic?

LONDON -- With middle Sunday on the horizon, Wimbledon is gearing toward its business end. The early nerves of the Championships have all but gone, with players focused on making it through to the second week.

The men's draw is shaping up nicely; the usual suspects and form players remain, with a smattering of those who can cause a serious upset. The women's draw, however, has completely opened up, especially after the latest loss of Karolina Pliskova.

With that in mind, here are the third-round matches to look out for on Saturday, Day 6 at SW19:

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Ernests Gulbis (Djokovic leads series 6-1, first meeting on grass)

The Latvian Gulbis produced a stunning performance to knock out Juan Martin del Potro in the second round and should provide a challenge to No. 2 seed and friend Djokovic -- even if del Potro hinted that Gulbis would have only a "little chance" to upset the Serb.

Three-time champion Djokovic played less than two sets in his opening round, when his opponent retired. In Round 2, Djokovic rolled over Adam Pavlasek. However, after a substandard year, Djokovic's loss to Sam Querrey at the same stage of the competition in 2016 will no doubt be at the back of his mind.

And Gulbis has been in good form. Successive three-set wins have seen him match his Wimbledon best from 2013. He seems to have moved on past the injury troubles that saw him drop from world No. 10 to No. 589 over a three-year period.

No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. Shelby Rogers (Kerber leads series 1-0)

The world No. 1 and top-seeded Kerber hasn't had the most comfortable start to her Wimbledon campaign. She looked slightly undercooked and flattered to deceive in her opening match against Irina Falconi and then had to grind out a tough two-setter in the heat against Kirsten Flipkens.

Rogers is enjoying her best run at Wimbledon. This is the first time she has reached the third round in London. She doesn't mind the big stage, having knocked out Simona Halep at Rod Laver Arena in the opening round at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Rogers pushed Kerber when the pair met for the first time, in Miami this year.

An all-American battle that is shaping up to be a tremendous encounter. Riske, the world No. 46, equaled her best performance here by reaching Round 3.

Following a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over compatriot Sloane Stephens in her opener, the Nashville resident then knocked out 12th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic to set up a ninth meeting with Vandeweghe.

Seeded 24th, Vandeweghe has been steadily going about her business. The 2015 quarterfinalist hasn't lost a set. The pair have met only once on grass -- in Nottingham in 2011 -- and it was Riske who came out on top.