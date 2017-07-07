LONDON -- Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan lost in the third round of Wimbledon to 18th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

This was their fifth match against each other on tour -- and the first won by Spain's Bautista Agut.

"I couldn't maintain my level high enough," Nishikori said. "I think he served well every set. Was really tough time (on) my return game."

Bautista Agut reached the fourth round at the All England Club for the second time, having reached it in 2015. He reached the third round last year. But he has never reached the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament, losing all eight previous times he got to the round of 16 at majors -- the most losses without a win by any man during the Open Era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Bautista Agut's next opponent is No. 7 seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion. Cilic advanced by beating No. 26 seed Steve Johnson of the United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Cilic lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals each of the past three years. Johnson fell to 2-20 against top-10 players for his career, including 0-7 in Grand Slam events.

Sixteenth-seeded Gilles Muller also advanced in the men's draw.

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal was next on Centre Court against Karen Khachanov, with defending champion Andy Murray to follow against Fabio Fognini.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.