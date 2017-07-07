LONDON -- Victoria Azarenka's Grand Slam comeback has extended into the second week at Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 from Belarus, who gave birth to her first child in December, advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday by beating Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Azarenka also lost the first set in her opening match, but that was only her third match since her return. Friday's match was only her fifth.

"This is the matches that you're looking for," Azarenka said, "try to find a way when not everything goes great."

Prior to this year's event, Azarenka had been 0-8 in Wimbledon matches were she had dropped the first set. She's 2-0 this year.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will next face No. 2 seed Simona Halep in the fourth round on Monday. Halep, who beat Peng Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Friday, won her only previous meeting against Azarenka in a Grand Slam event at the 2015 US Open.

The youngest player in the field, 19-year-old Ana Konjuh, ousted No. 8 seed Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Konjuh, the 27th seed who made it to the US Open quarterfinals last year, compiled a 54-22 edge in winners against Cibulkova, who was the runner-up at the 2014 Australian Open.

The victory over Cibulkova was only the second for Konjuh in eight career matches against women ranked in the top 10.

Also advancing to the fourth round was 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia, who won 21 of 27 net points in her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Madison Brengle.

On No. 1 Court, five-time champion Venus Williams was to play Naomi Osaka. Before that, sixth-seeded Johanna Konta was facing Maria Sakkari.

