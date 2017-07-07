LONDON - Johanna Konta booked a spot in the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari.

The British No. 1 breezed through to round four with an impressive performance over Sakkari on Court No. 1, securing victory in one hour 16 minutes.

The sixth seed will face France's No. 21 seed Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Friday, Heather Watson bowed out in the third round for a third time following a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Victoria Azarenka on Centre Court.

The British No. 2, who came within two points of upsetting Serena Williams at the same stage in 2015, was also hoping to make the second week at SW19 for the first time but former world No. 1 and new mother Azarenka came back from a set down to seal victory. She faces Simona Halep next.

Heather Watson has never made the second week at Wimbledon. Michael Steele/Getty Images

British No. 4 Aljaz Bedene saw his run come to an end as he was beaten in straight sets by Gilles Muller on a baking Court No. 2.

Bedene, who has never made the fourth round of a Grand Slam, found 16th-seeded Muller too strong. The Luxembourg player ground out a 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4 win.

"I lost twice to Gilles before today. For example, I lost a game, a tough game, to go 3-Love in the second set. My mood changed. Although I was fighting, there was a bit of doubt in it, you know, maybe it's not the day today to win.

"My aim is to get into the top 30, to be seeded at the Australian Open next year. As it looks now, I don't have too many points to defend till the end of the year because last year wasn't great."

Bedene also revealed he was sat next to Muller's table during dinner at a restaurant the previous night. Asked if he had dropped anything in Muller's food, he joked: "I was trying to, but he's too quick!"