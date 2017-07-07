ICYMI at Wimbledon: Venus Williams advances, sneaky tactics

Venus Williams speaks after her Wimbledon third round victory over Naomi Osaka. (1:23)

LONDON -- Venus Williams' 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory today makes her the oldest woman to reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova (37) in 1994.

Not bad.

She defeated teenager Naomi Osaka in one hour 25 minutes; the 19 year-old wasn't even born when Venus first competed at Wimbledon in 1997.

Not only that, but she faces Ana Konjuh in round four; teeing up a match between the oldest and youngest players left in the entire women's draw.

None of this appears to matter to Venus. She's been on solid form since the beginning of the tournament, and though tested in the first set against Osaka on Friday, the American has never looked in any real danger.

Experience, it seems, is suiting her well.

With Kvitova's exit on Wednesday, Venus Williams is now the only Champion left in the women's draw. Will she make it 6 Wimbledon titles next week?

But with big names Johanna Konta, Jelena Ostapeko and Simona Halep also all winning today, next week is set to be an interesting one.

Underhand tactics

Jelena Ostapenko, 'Alona' to friends, was out in action on No.2 court against Camila Giorgi today -- with the Latvian youngster fighting from behind in both sets, eventually claiming 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Though it seems not all of the supporters were abiding to sportsmanlike behaviour.

In her post-match press conference, the 2017 French Open champion accused Giorgi's dad of underhand tactics...

Jelena Ostapenko hit out in her post-match news conference with the same force she plays with after supporters of her opponent, Camila Giorgi, appeared to try to distract her. "It was just before my serve, somebody started to cough," the Latvian said. "It's a little bit unsportsmanlike ... people have to understand where they are. I think it was from her dad, or her box ... They probably have to understand how to behave during points." Leo Spall, UK Correspondent

Something fishy going on...

Aljaz Bedene thought he may have missed an opportunity to defeat Gilles Muller the night before their third-round match.

The 58th-ranked Bedene, who lost to No. 16-seeded Muller on Friday, said the two were seated next to each other for dinner at a local sushi restaurant.

He joked he considered putting something in Muller's meal.

"I was trying to, but he's too quick," said the Brit.

Muller, from Luxembourg, advanced to the fourth round for the first time in 10 appearances at the All England Club with a 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Here's a taster of the action (a perfect game?!):

Four aces in a row? Now that's what you call fast service... . #Wimbledon #Muller #tennis #sport #instasport A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Bedene said the situation wasn't awkward despite their upcoming meeting.

"We chat," he said. "I mean, I would say he's one of the nicest guys on tour. I had no problem sitting next to him."

If at first you don't succeed

Heather Watson was given the opportunity to get her own back on her ladies singles vanquisher.

After Victoria Azarenka knocked the Brit out of the draw in a thrilling three setter over on Centre Court (3-6, 6-1, 6-4), the pair met again barely an hour later in the mixed doubles.

Revenge is sweet for Heather...



Watson/ Kontinen defeat Azarenka/ Zimonjic 6-3, 6-4 in the mixed doubles.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Q7I37NeSBT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

This time it was Watson who prevailed, with partner Henri Kontinen of Finland -- defeating Azarenka and partner Nenad Zimonjic 6-3, 6-4.

It was only fair, after all.

Sock's shoes show support

Jack Sock showed support for injured former mixed doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands by writing her name on his shoes.

Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during her second-round Wimbledon match against Sorana Cirstea on Thursday, leading to her retirement in the third set.

She was undergoing tests Friday.

wearing these on court for you today @BMATTEK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KfwwxCUXKx — Jack Sock (@JackSock) July 7, 2017

Sock and Mattek-Sands won gold in mixed doubles for the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

On Friday, he and Madison Keys defeated Guillermo Duran and Alicja Rosolska 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the mixed doubles.

Sporting greats enjoying SW19

Every year Wimbledon attracts famous faces from around the world, suited and booted to enjoy a slice of the action. Check out who was spotted at SW19 on Day 5.

Were you just trying to fit in with the colour scheme, Sergio...?

Sergio at #Wimbledon 😎🎾 A post shared by European Tour (@europeantour) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Apparently Nadal backs himself as a master of all sports...

After another straight-sets win, Rafael Nadal told the press he caught up with Masters winner and fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. But as for Rafa's golf game: "I more or less have a very bad swing, but I am a solid player. I don't have big mistakes. I have not a very bad shot. In general terms, I have a good short game and good drive." Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

And this Wimbledon regular is become something of a veteran down here on Centre Court: