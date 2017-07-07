Victoria Azarenka responds to Kim Clijsters' on-air comments that she was being coached during her third round win over Heather Watson at Wimbledon. (1:29)

LONDON -- Victoria Azarenka dismissed accusations by former world No 1 Kim Clijsters on Friday that she received illegal coaching during her win over Britain's Heather Watson in the third round at Wimbledon.

Clijsters, commentating on the match for BBC television, said Azarenka's coach, Michael Joyce, was giving her instructions on her forehand from the players' box in the stands, something that is prohibited.

"I honestly don't know what people are talking about, because I'm one of the players who rarely actually looks at the box," Azarenka said after reaching the fourth round.

"If that was coaching, I guess I missed it. I just feel that it's sometimes an unfair comment, because we see a lot of players -- I'm not going to name who -- having conversations with their boxes. So if my coach did something or did not, obviously I missed it, which is too bad. I can't really say more than that."

Coaches are allowed on court at times during matches on the WTA Tour, but not during Grand Slam events. Azarenka said she rarely calls her coach, but that Joyce had done nothing wrong.

"Illegal coaching sounds like he's done something criminal," she said of Joyce. "It's, like, come on."

Clijsters said her former coach, Wim Fissette, who is now working with Johanna Konta, has also been guilty of it this week.

Azarenka, who is playing just her second event after returning following the birth of her first child, will play No. 3 seed Simona Halep in the fourth round Monday.