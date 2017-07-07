LONDON -- Defending champion Andy Murray held on through a tough fourth set to beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 and reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

The top-ranked Murray saved five set points in the final set, winning the last five games on Centre Court. The Scot will next face Benoit Paire of France in the Round of 16.

Murray breezed through the first set, but Fognini showed flashes of his mercurial shot-making in the second -- signalling his intent with a brutal backhand and a delicate slice to capture the defending champion's serve immediately. The pair exchanged further breaks, leaving Fognini to successfully serve out the set.

Fognini's frosty relationship with the umpire had already begun by this stage -- he was issued a warning for smashing his racket to the turf in frustration and later was docked a point for an alleged verbal obscenity.

He later lost a crucial point when he stopped in the middle of a point, attempting to use a challenge that he no longer had.

Murray smacked two of his tournament-high 14 aces during the clinching game against Fognini, including the deciding point as he earned his 56th match win at Wimbledon, tying Bunny Austin for third among British men in tournament history.

The two-time Wimbledon champion reached the Round of 16 for the 10th consecutive year, which matches the second-longest streak among men during the Open Era. Murray entered this year's tournament after canceling a pair of exhibition matches because of an ailing left hip

