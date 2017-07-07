Injury concerns overshadow Andy Murray's resolve

LONDON -- Guts, resolve, fight. Call it what you want, but Andy Murray simply does not want to let go of his Wimbledon title.

"He's one of the best defenders in the world," Murray's opponent, Fabio Fognini, admitted after the world No. 1 and defending champion ground out an enthralling 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win to advance to the fourth round and second week at SW19.

It was pantomime tennis on Centre Court. The crowd cheered, gasped and booed throughout a mesmeric encounter in which Fognini, the eccentric Italian best known for his outlandish shots and emotional theatrics, played his part beautifully.

He gesticulated and strolled around the baseline. He was handed a points deduction for alleged obscene behaviour.

"He's always very emotional on the court," Murray said afterward. "At times, it can help. Sometimes it doesn't. I don't know whether tonight it was a positive thing for him, letting his emotions out, or not."

Those emotions were key in a crucial fourth set. With Murray facing a fourth set point, Fognini stopped midrally as a forehand whizzed by. However, the Italian had forgotten he had no challenges remaining and then fluffed his next drop shot to concede the advantage and spark Centre Court into life.

Afterward, Murray admitted dealing with those sort of points is difficult psychologically. But there lies the difference. Murray never thought he was going to lose that set, while Fognini made one fatal error and the Scot punished him. That is why Murray is a two-time winner at Wimbledon. That is why he is in the second week.

However, for all of Murray's mental strength, there might be a physical weakness. The sore hip that forced him to withdraw from Hurlingham and undertake double ice baths is evident -- more so than in his opening two victories over Alexander Bublik and Dustin Brown.

Andy Murray got through a scathing test against Fabio Fognini. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Murray was quick to downplay whether his restricted movement was a result of injury or the state of Centre Court's grass, which both he and his opponent felt was not in as good condition as previous years.

That said, there were issues.

"I felt a little bit off balance," Murray said.

The positive news for British fans is the 30-year-old now has two days rest before he faces Benoit Paire for a place in the quarterfinals. Paire, a straight-sets winner over Jerzy Janowicz on Friday, will provide Murray with as much unpredictability as his previous three opponents.

"He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances, goes for his shots," Murray said. "Again, he can be quite up and down. I expect that to be tricky. I've never played him on the grass before."

But that will have to wait until Monday. For now, rest, recuperation and the extra ice bath will be his priorities.