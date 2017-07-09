W2W4 on Manic Monday: Predictions for the Big Four, Venus Williams

LONDON -- Middle Monday sets Wimbledon apart from any other Grand Slam.

Following a day of no play, all round-of-16 matches across the men's and women's draws take place on what is one of the busiest days on the tennis tour.

As the 2017 Championships enter its second week, we break down and predict each match with ESPN tennis analysts Patrick McEnroe and Pam Shriver:

Men's draw

Andy Murray is chasing a third Wimbledon crown. Michael Steele/Getty Images

No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Benoit Paire

The defending champion had to battle through a grueling test against Fabio Fognini to reach the second week and he now faces another unpredictable player in Paire. The Frenchman is enjoying his best run at Wimbledon, though, and forced Murray to come from a set down in their only meeting on clay in Monaco last year. Watch out for his double-handed backhand.

McEnroe prediction: Murray in straights. He's too consistent on grass.

No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 16 Gilles Muller

Two-time champion Nadal has yet to drop a set at this year's Championships, but Muller will provide him his toughest test so far. Nadal is on a hot streak after winning his 10th French Open title, but Muller, a fellow left-hander, has experience of beating the Spaniard at Wimbledon (R64 in 2005). The pair are level 1-1 on grass.

McEnroe prediction: Nadal in four. Muller has had a great grass season, but Rafa is playing unstoppable tennis.

No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. No. 7 Marin Cilic

Bautista Agut made the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago and a victory over No. 9 seed Kei Nishikori will have boosted his confidence. Bautista Agut is not your typical all-power Spanish player, but his intricate style may cause Cilic problems. Cilic said it was no surprise to see his opponent make the second week, but he himself has made the quarterfinals in the past three years at SW19 and has not dropped a set in this year's tournament.

McEnroe prediction: Cilic in straights. He's playing the best grass-court tennis of his career.

No. 24 Sam Querrey vs. Kevin Anderson

Sam Querrey is carrying U.S. hopes in the men's draw. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Querrey and Anderson have played each other 12 times, but this will be only their second meeting on grass. The American won in straight sets at Queen's in 2009. Much like Federer, Anderson is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance after a lengthy spell out with injury. He's now playing some great tennis; expect a big-serving, all-power encounter.

McEnroe prediction: Querrey in five. He has too much mojo.

No. 6 Milos Raonic vs. No. 10 Alexander Zverev

Raonic has looked in the sort of form that saw him finish runner-up to Murray last year and, after his third round victory, admitted he would love to face the 20-year-old Zverev on grass. Zverev beat Raonic on clay in Rome earlier this year, a run that saw him topple Djokovic in the final for his first Masters 1000 title. The German's aggressive style could cause problems for Raonic.

McEnroe prediction: Raonic in four. Too much firepower.

Adrian Mannarino vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic

Mannarino was once described as a tricky but very talented player by defending champion Murray. The Frenchman defeated two seeds in the same Grand Slam for the first time to book his spot in round four, having seen off Feliciano Lopez and compatriot Gael Monfils. However, three-time champion Djokovic has looked in imperious form so far and should prove too much for his opponent. They met at Wimbledon last year, when Djokovic cruised through their second round clash in straight sets.

McEnroe prediction: Djoker in straights. Mannarino can't hurt him.

No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 3 Roger Federer

Federer against "Baby Fed" has potential to be one of the matches of the tournament. Dimitrov has been in superb form; his dynamic, shot-making style suits grass and he will be plenty rested after his third round opponent, Dudi Sela, retired after only two sets. Federer, chasing an eighth Wimbledon crown, has yet to drop a set and will take confidence in his unbeaten record over Dimitrov.

McEnroe prediction: Federer in five. Dimitrov has stepped up, but it won't be enough.

No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 11 Tomas Berdych

Thiem's powerful baseline hitting and doggedness around the court has worked wonders at Wimbledon; prior to 2017, he had never made it past the second round. His game is maturing nicely, but in Berdych he faces a man who knows what it takes to make it to a Wimbledon final (as well as beat Federer and Djokovic along the way). Two power-hitters who can topple anyone on their day, a must-watch contest.

McEnroe prediction: Thiem in four. He'll bring his game to the next level.

Women's draw

Angelique Kerber has looked under pressure at Wimbledon. Michael Steele/Getty Images

No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 14 Garbine Muguruza

The world's top player was down a set and 4-2, 0-30 in her third-round match versus Shelby Rogers before a sharp turnaround that eventually led her to a three-set win. Kerber has looked anything but dominant this year in general, or at this event. But it should be noted she's won nine of her past 10 matches here at the All England Club. Muguruza also has not fared particularly well this season, but she has dropped only 16 games through three matches. Kerber (2016) and Muguruza (2015) are former Wimbledon runner-ups.

Shriver prediction: Muguruza in three. Not sold yet Kerber has found the confidence that won her two majors last year and claim the No. 1 ranking.

Victoria Azarenka vs. No. 2 Simona Halep

Arguably, the most compelling women's match of Super Monday. The 683-ranked Azarenka hasn't played perfectly, but she has played doggedly. She won two matches earlier this week after dropping the opening set. Halep has yet to drop a set, but more importantly, she has remained focused since dropping a heart-breaking French Open final.

Shriver prediction: Halep in three. It will be a tight one, but Halep is more match fit.

No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko vs. No. 4 Elina Svitolina

The French Open champ, Ostapenko has defied any notion a letdown is in her future. In her last round, the Latvian was down 5-2 in the second set before reeling off five straight games to clinch the win. However, Svitolina is playing terrific tennis; she has yet to lose a set through three rounds. Svitolina leads the WTA Tour with 39 match-wins this year.

Shriver prediction: Ostapenko in two tight ones. This is a rivalry we will see for years.

No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe

Wozniacki won eight of the final games against Anett Kontaveit on Saturday to prevail. Wozniacki continues her all-around solid play of late, reaching her fourth round-of-16 or better in her past five majors. Playing her first Slam under coach Pat Cash, Vandeweghe is into the Wimbledon fourth round for the third straight season. Vandeweghe has yet to drop a set, and in her last match, against fellow American Alison Riske, she lost only four points on her first serve.

Shriver prediction: Vandeweghe in two. Pat Cash has helped with her mental toughness.

No. 6 Johanna Konta vs. No. 21 Caroline Garcia

Johanna Konta is looking to end Great Britain's 40-year wait for a female champion. Julian Finney/Getty Images

If Konta is feeling the pressure of being the odds-on favorite to capture this event, in front of her zealous home fans no less, you'd never know. The key for Konta, who with a win Monday would become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarters since 1984, will be her first serve. In her last round, she dropped only five points when she converted her first delivery. Garcia is tailor-made for grass; she is unafraid to rush the net (won 21 of 27 net points in her last match) and tends to keep rallies as tight as possible.

Shriver prediction: Konta in three, but this is a match between two great athletes.

No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska

Kuznetsova has reached the fourth round for the sixth time, but has not made the quarterfinals since 2007. Her draw has been without any notable obstacles, but that will change with Radwanska. The 2012 Wimbledon runner-up has needed the three-set maximum in each of her past two wins.

Shriver prediction: Kuznetsova in three. This is a toss-up, but based on Kuznetsova's confidence and relaxed attitude, she will get to the final eight.

No. 10 Venus Williams vs. No. 27 Ana Konjuh

The youngest versus the oldest players in the women's draw collide. At 37, Venus is the oldest player to make the second week here since Martina Navratilova in 1994. Her opponent, Konjuh, 19, wasn't even alive when Williams made her Wimbledon debut, in 1997. Williams is 16-2 in her career against teenagers and hasn't lost to one at the All England Club in 13 years.

Shriver prediction: Venus in two. When she's in a groove, it's just too hard to beat her on grass.

Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Petra Martic

Two unseeded players, both Rybarikova and Martic have escaped one trying match to reach the fourth round. In her 10th Wimbledon, Rybarikova has made the second week for the first time. After pulling out a 10-8 in-the-third opener, Martic has rolled. She has been red hot of late, winning 14 of her last 17 matches (including qualifying).

Shriver prediction: Martic in three, especially with that serve.