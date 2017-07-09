LONDON -- Take pictures.

I can count on one hand the number of times my father has uttered that phrase to me in my life.

There was the time I got invited to the White House; when I went to Texas Stadium for a story on the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite team; before I left for a family reunion in Europe he couldn't attend; and Sunday, when he dropped me off at Los Angeles International Airport for my trip to Wimbledon.

It occurred to me that he has made this request of me only when I'm going somewhere he wishes we could enjoy together. Wimbledon has long been one of our favorite events, and we've always wanted to make the pilgrimage to Centre Court, but for 25 years, watching it from the couch at 4 a.m. PT was just too convenient.

It's hard to describe the feeling of walking to Centre Court for the first time. It almost doesn't seem real. Like it's this Garden of Eden you've dreamed about for years that has been recreated on television but shouldn't be an actual place you walk into. You quickly see and smell the thousands of plants, ranging from hydrangeas to petunias, that are perfectly placed around the outside of the court, and the lush ivy covering the freshly painted green walls.

Centre Court encapsulates the essence of Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

There's this immediate urge to buy a bowl of strawberries and cream and a Pimm's Cup from the concession stands, if for no other reason than to say you did, before making your way to your seat and getting your first glance at the most beautifully manicured lawn court on the face of the planet.

Every sport has its holy grounds, but Centre Court is the Sistine Chapel of tennis and arguably the most famous stadium in the world. When you're sitting at Centre Court, watching two great athletes do battle, no ambient sound or movement is allowed to distract you. There's no heckling, no one walking in front of you during play, no one loudly chomping on nachos during a run, nothing to stop you from being completely engulfed in the setting and the moment.

There's nothing quite like it as a spectator and nothing like it for the athletes who are fortunate enough to play there. While it's one thing to be in awe of Centre Court as a first-time visitor, the impact it has on tennis players young and old cannot be overstated. Not even someone who has won Wimbledon a record seven times is immune to its influence.

"I was walking up to the locker room after my warm-up and I was just, you know, feeling excited and nervous," said Roger Federer after his straight-sets victory over Dusan Lajovic on Thursday. "And then when I walked to the court, it was still ongoing, and after the warm-up it was still there. And down 1-0, love-40, it was still there, and then it was still there at 7-6 in the first set. Just took a while to shake it off."

Playing on Centre Court is a unique experience -- but so is watching from the stands. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Centre Court had the same impact on 22-year-old Kyle Edmund, who made his debut on the famous show court Thursday in a straight-sets loss to Gael Monfils. Of course, the 35-year-old Federer has recorded more wins on Centre Court than any other man.

"I was feeling anxious to get on," Edmund said. "You know, excited, a little bit nervous, wanting to do well, just lots of things. It's just waiting to go on, you know, time only goes as quick as it goes. You have to just wait and go through your routines and go through your warm-up. You're excited to come on Centre Court. It's not often you get the chance to do that. It's my first time ever. I was just looking forward to it and wanting to play well."

Once players get past those nerves, there's an almost calming feeling when they look around and see where they are. They're living their dream simply by setting foot on the court, whether they win or lose. Dustin Brown got his first chance in 2015 when he upset two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal in the second round. Brown's next time came Wednesday when he fell to defending champion Andy Murray in straight sets.

"Growing up, you always dream to play out there," Brown said. "It would be nice if we're playing every match out there. It's very comfortable. Even when things aren't going your way, it actually relaxed me a little bit to say this is where you always wanted to be. It's the second time [for me], and some players never get to go on that court.

"It's also different for me if it would have been at a different Slam. This one was the one I always thought about when I was a kid. Being out there for the second time was an honor to go out there and play against a great player again. That was really nice and calmed me down a little bit."

Centre Court stands proudly over the Wimbledon grounds. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The magic of Centre Court isn't lost on the Brits who frequent Wimbledon annually. From fans to players, getting to experience it is still the ultimate goal.

"It's definitely got to be No. 1 as a Brit, playing on Centre Court," Edmund said. "I remember when I was 8, 9 years old, with my family I did a tour around Wimbledon, and they took you around Centre Court. I was saying to my mum [Thursday] morning, 'Remember that photo when I was 8, 9 years old, standing there -- now I'm actually going to play there.' Yeah, it's just one of those things: Being a Brit, it's like you just always remember your first match there."

While I'll never play on Centre Court, I'll always remember my first match there. But my dad will have to do without those pictures he wanted. The media are prohibited from taking photographs from their seats.

Just as well. There was no way my Instagram post was going to do it justice anyway.