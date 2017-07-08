Milos Raonic, last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, advanced to the tournament's second week by beating 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 with the help of 21 aces, including one to end it.

The No. 6-seeded Canadian described his performance as "pretty clean."

He finished with more than twice as many winners, 55, as unforced errors, 26.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in last year's final at the All England Club. Now Raonic is into the fourth round for the third time in four years.

Sam Querrey took only four minutes on court Saturday to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and reach the fourth round.

The match was suspended Friday by darkness after 2 hours, 54 minutes with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set. Tsonga served first upon resumption of the match but Querrey broke to win 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Querrey said "it's always tough to come out and serve first like he had to."

Querrey reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, also reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year.

Dudi Sela became the ninth man to retire from a match at this year's tournament, stopping his third-round match against 13th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov while trailing 6-1, 6-1.

Sela called for a trainer after the first set.

Seven players retired from their matches in the first round, and another in the second.

Dimitrov, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2014, will next face either seven-time champion Roger Federer or Mischa Zverev.

