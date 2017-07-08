Top-seeded Angelique Kerber comes back after losing the first set to defeat Shelby Rogers and advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon. (0:44)

No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber came back from a set and a break down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon.

Kerber was the runner-up to Serena Williams at the All England Club last year. During that breakthrough season, Kerber won her first two major titles, at the Australian Open and the US Open.

This is the German left-hander's fourth trip to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

It did not come easily. After dropping the opening set, Kerber trailed 3-1 in the second before turning things around.

Rogers had never been past the first round in two previous appearances at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also Saturday, Garbine Muguruza reached the fourth round, two years after making it all the way to the final.

The 2015 runner-up at the All England Club and 2016 French Open champion beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2.

The 14th-seeded Muguruza played cleanly and finished with 18 winners and only 10 unforced errors. She did not drop a set this week.

Cirstea, a Romanian ranked 63rd, had made it to the third round when her previous opponent, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, had to stop playing because she injured her knee during their match.

CoCo Vandeweghe advanced to the fourth round for the third consecutive year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske.

The No. 24-seeded Vandeweghe had 23 winners, compared to Riske's five.

The 25-year-old Vandeweghe reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to runner-up Venus Williams. She lost in the opening round of the French Open.

Riske, who is 27, reached the third round for the third time in her seven appearances in the main draw.

