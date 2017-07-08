Extended timeout no problem for Sam Querrey

American Sam Querrey talks after defeating No. 10- ranked Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 3-6, 7(7)-6(5), 1-6, 7-5 to set up a fourth round match up against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. (1:28)

LONDON -- Sam Querrey is honest enough to admit it's prize-money primarily that keeps him working on his game.

But he loves the sport, too, and Wimbledon in particular.

Poor lighting had forced the postponement of their match Friday night with Querrey, 29, one game from victory, on Tsonga's serve. But one game is all it took Querrey on Saturday afternoon when play resumed, making the final score 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Sam Querrey needed onlty eight minutes to finish off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Saturday. AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK

The American had warmed up for about 20 minutes, and it took him only a fifth of that to play the eight points, including two backhand winners, that ended the contest.

"It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish such a great match," he said in his on-court interview as he came off Court 2.

At least it didn't turn into a re-run of the pair's 2014 battle, which was also played over two days and went on a lot longer before the Frenchman emerged the 14-12 winner in the final set.

"So much better," he said. "I lost that one here. So, it's kind of nice to be on the winning side of one of those longer ones."

Going through the process of warming up and playing, even for a short period, dissuaded Querrey from another practice session, but he should be fresh Monday when he faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

"Everything feels pretty good," he said when asked about the shape of his grass game in the postmatch news conference. "I could sharpen up a few things here and there, but overall, everything feels good."

Querrey-Anderson will be a battle of the big servers with $354,162 (U.S.) in prize money up for grabs and the prospect of meeting Andy Murray in the quarterfinals the reward for the winner.

But the No. 24 seed will not be trying to add any last-minute flourishes to his game.

Editor's Picks Raonic rips 21 aces to roll into fourth round With the help of 21 aces, Milos Raonic, last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, advanced to the tournament's second week by beating 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

No. 1 Kerber rallies from set down to advance Top-seeded Angelique Kerber came back from a set and a break down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon. 1 Related

"A lot of times when you play a big server you actually need to focus on your own serve more," Querrey said. "You can take it for granted that I'm just going to hold and you'll be good."

Querrey has a better win ratio -- 14-9 -- at this event than at any other major. Last year, he stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round en route to the quarterfinals.

Beating Tsonga on Saturday was no mean feat, either. The Frenchman, also a quarterfinalist last year, was the No. 12 seed and has already won three titles this year.

"Any time you're in the second week of a Slam, it's a great feeling," Querrey said. "Only happened to me a handful of times. It's exciting to have it here, my favorite tournament."