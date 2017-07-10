Power Rankings: Who has the best shot to win Wimbledon?

After the madness of Manic Monday, only 17 players remain -- Novak Djokovic's fourth-round clash against Adrian Mannarino is postponed until Tuesday -- across both the men's and women's draws at Wimbledon.

Here are our Power Rankings based on who we think has the best chance to win the title, men and women combined, taking into consideration form, draw and history:

1: Roger Federer (No. 3 seed)

Roger Federer is in flying form at Wimbledon. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Although Federer yielded the narrative to Rafael Nadal for the clay-court season, he has reclaimed it with his triumphant return on grass, reaching his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal without losing a set. He's toting a 27-2 record for the year and a retooled attacking game that makes him the man to beat -- as well as the overwhelming sentimental favorite -- on Wimbledon grass.

2: Garbine Muguruza (No. 14 seed)

Sure she has had a rough year (23-17, no titles), but the 23-year-old is a massive sleeper in this draw. She caved to the pressure that came with winning the French Open last year, but the fire in her eyes and fighting spirit at this tournament have been striking. Her fitness also is noticeably better. In an awesome display of power and aggression, Muguruza produced 54 winners in her win over No. 1 Angelique Kerber. Having played a final before, she's primed.

3: Andy Murray (No. 1 seed)

Murray has had a kind draw (his quarterfinal opponent will be Sam Querrey) and he has struggled to look sharp all year. But this is Wimbledon, Centre Court is his house, and he's simply a different man there. Note of caution: His opponents are consistently hitting more winners (as well as more unforced errors). Murray will be inspired by the British crowd, but he can't retain this title with his defensive skills alone.

4: Simona Halep (No. 2 seed)

Halep has a great shot at emerging from this tournament with the No. 1 ranking. She was the runner-up at the French Open and has been one of the most consistent players in an era of wild fluctuation. Something always seems to go wrong for Halep in the late stages, but she has been working hard to overcome her pessimistic streak.

Garbine Muguruza reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 and then won the French Open in 2016. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

5: Marin Cilic (No. 7 seed)

The raw-boned, big-serving 28-year-old Croatian is the sleeper in the men's draw. He's 9-3 in three events on grass this year, proving he has done due diligence. He hasn't lost a set at Wimbledon, and his winner-to-unforced errors differential is an outstanding plus-105. Subject to peaks and valleys throughout his career, Cilic might be arcing again. But he has to retain his composure and confidence as he gets deep into the draw, and that's not always a given.

6: Venus Williams (No. 10 seed)

Enough with the age thing (Williams is 37) and the recent, sad distractions. She's a Wimbledon icon who blasted into the quarterfinals with an impressive beatdown of rising star Ana Konjuh. Williams is plus-30 in the winners-to-unforced errors differential for the event, and that majestic serve has been devastating. She could stop the WTA transition narrative in its tracks this week, but to become the oldest singles champ in Grand Slam history is still a big ask.

7: Jelena Ostapenko (No. 13 seed)

The 20-year-old Latvian is undoubtedly carrying the most momentum into week two, having won the French Open last month. She's ambitious, focused, exuberant and -- the word everyone is using -- fearless. Although she blew five match points on her serve late in the second set against No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina, Ostapenko kept her composure, forced a tiebreaker and won the match in straight sets. One thing is for certain: She isn't going to hold back or become hesitant.

8: CoCo Vandeweghe (No. 24 seed)

Vandeweghe begins the week as the second favorite behind Johanna Konta, according to bookmakers. She has generated a lot of buzz in previous years but often fizzled. She looks ready to break through under the guidance of new coach Pat Cash. A former Wimbledon champ, Cash seems to have impressed upon Vandeweghe the need to sustain her focus and attack, attack, attack. Vandeweghe won 21 of her 31 net points and hit 37 winners (with just 19 unforced errors) against superb defender Caroline Wozniacki. Those are Wimbledon-champ worthy stats.

Andy Murray is aiming for a second successive -- and third overall -- Wimbledon crown. Julian Finney/Getty Images)

9: Novak Djokovic (No. 2 seed)

Djokovic and Mannarino have yet to finish their fourth-round match, thus the three-time champion's Power Ranking might be lower than if he had played Monday and won. The Serb made a great move in entering Eastbourne, where he finally won his second title this year the week before Wimbledon. Djokovic has rolled in London, but this has been a turbulent year full of change and altered priorities for the 12-time Grand Slam champ. Having to play his fourth-round match Tuesday at noon will put him at a disadvantage, with Federer projected as his semifinal opponent.

10: Milos Raonic (No. 6 seed)

Having won a battle of giant serves -- and Wimbledon nerves -- against rising German star Alexander Zverev, the danger factor Raonic represents now increases manyfold. But he has had an injury-plagued 2017 and his preparation for this tournament has been limited. He upset Federer in the semis last year, but picking Raonic to repeat that feat against the rejuvenated seven-time winner in their pending clash would be downright perverse.

11: Johanna Konta (No. 6 seed)

She fell to her knees as if she'd just won the tournament, wracked with emotion, she defeated Caroline Garcia in the fourth-round. Why not? The oddsmakers' favorite, Konta had won just one match at Wimbledon before this year. She's aggressive, she has that one-two punch on grass, a great serve and willingness to attack. She's British, which can go either way. Some people are going to lose a lot of money next week.

At 37 years old, Venus Williams is the oldest player remaining across both draws. Julian Finney/Getty Images

12: Svetlana Kuznetsova (No. 7 seed)

Kuznetsova has popped up to win Grand Slam titles twice in her career, and her mobility makes her a threat on any surface. But she's a 32-year-old counterpuncher being shunted aside by the new generation of WTA power players. She earned every win she has, but it's hard to see her pulling a third surprise at a major.

13: Tomas Berdych (No. 11 seed)

The ticking of the clock must be getting louder in the ears of the 31-year-old Czech who recently lost his place in the top 10. But Berdych has a history of playing well at Wimbledon, along with a history of failing to summon up his best tennis in big matches. His fourth-round win over No. 8 seed Dominic Thiem was a good effort but hardly a stunner, because Thiem's game is ill-suited to grass.

14: Gilles Muller (No. 16 seed)

This is the surprise guest in the quarterfinals, a 34-year-old from Luxembourg who won his first ATP event just this year. This is no flukey run in London; Muller has two titles in 2017, and a 26-12 record. It took the 6-foot-4, power serving veteran nearly five hours and 95 winners -- including 30 aces -- to defeat No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal. The emotional and physical toll taken by the Nadal match will be difficult to overcome.

15: Sam Querrey (No. 24 seed)

The only American player who's consistently played above his ranking at Wimbledon, Querrey has survived virtual rock fights with fellow serving supremos Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kevin Anderson in previous rounds. You have to wonder how much that has taken out of the 6-foot-6, 29-year-old who's never been known for his fitness or quickness. At this stage, mobility becomes a must-have asset.

16: Magdalena Rybarikova (unseeded)

All credit to the 28-year-old Slovakian who was ranked as low as 453 early this year, partly because of injuries. She's had a great tournament, highlighted by a win over No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova, but she doesn't have the weapons to survive the second week. After all, she lost in the first round at Wimbledon in eight of her previous nine appearances.

17: Adrian Mannarino (unseeded)

While Mannarino should not be taken lightly -- the Frenchman knocked out two seeds at the same Grand Slam for the first time in his career with victories over Feliciano Lopez and Gael Monfils earlier in the competition -- his opponent, the seven-time winner Djokovic, looks in too good form to wilt. The extra day's rest may help 29-year-old Mannarino's recovery from a five-setter with Monfils, but the challenge of Djokovic should be too strong to overcome. Plus, even if Mannarino won, he'd have to play the next day, while everyone else in the field would have about 48 hours rest.