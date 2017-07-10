Angelique Kerber, the top overall seed at Wimbledon, is out of the tournament following a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to 14th-seeded Garbine Muguruza on Monday.

The result ensures that Kerber will lose her No. 1 world ranking. Either Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova will take over as the top-ranked player after the tournament.

Venus Williams continued her run at the All England Club. The No. 10 seed defeated No. 27 Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 to move into the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Williams, 37, made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open, seven months before Konjuh, 19, was born.

Williams, who last won the title at the All England Club in 2008, served pretty much impeccably, hitting seven aces and winning 31 of 36 first-serve points.

Earlier Monday, Svetlana Kuznetsova became the first player to reach the quarterfinals, as the two-time Grand Slam champion beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4.

Muguruza and Kuznetsova will square off in the next round. They will be joined in the quarters by reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Magdalena Rybarikova. No. 13 Ostapenko upset No. 4 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (6), while Rybarikova eliminated Petra Martic 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Seeded seventh, Kuznetsova will be playing in the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the fourth time, but the first since 2007. She has yet to advance past that stage.

Radwanska, seeded ninth, made at least the quarterfinals five times in her 11 previous appearances -- including losing to Serena Williams in the final in 2012.

Editor's Picks Manic Monday breakdown: Keep up with all the results It is the biggest day of the tennis season. Every remaining player in the draw (16 men, 16 women) will be in action. Here's how it's all unfolding.

Ostapenko led 5-3 in the second set but was broken and forced into a tiebreaker. She finally won by converting her eighth match point and will face Williams in the quarterfinals.

Before winning the title at Roland Garros last month, Ostapenko had never been past the third round at a Grand Slam. She was the first woman to win her debut tour-level title at a Grand Slam tournament since 1979. The 20-year-old Latvian won the girls' title at the All England Club in 2014.

Rybarikova, from Slovakia and ranked No. 87, had not advanced past the third round in any of her previous 35 appearances in the main draw at a Grand Slam. She missed nearly seven months after last year's Wimbledon because of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.